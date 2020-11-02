Quotes of Note: What Bengals Said About Beating Titans

It is not likely that many people said the Cincinnati Bengals would beat the Tennessee Titans.

That is what happened, though.

The Titans, favored by nearly a touchdown on the road, allowed a field goal on the game’s opening possession, trailed the entire way and eventually fell 31-20. It was their second straight defeat and the fourth time this season an opponent scored at least 30 points.

Cincinnati came in at 1-5-1 and some serious injury problems, particularly on the offensive line.

Here is a roundup of some of what the Bengals had to say about their victory.

• Quarterback Joe Burrow, on Cincinnati’s two touchdowns on third-down plays: “It’s really a four-point play. We talk about that all the time. You know, if you don’t get it you kick a field goal. But if you (convert) you have a chance to score touchdowns. So, we stole eight points there.”

• Coach Zac Taylor, on the Bengals’ approach on defense: “Our goal was to limit them to 3.9 yards per carry, and they got 7.5 yards per carry. Sometimes, it just doesn't play out the way you thought. (The defense) loaded up when you needed to. They created almost two turnovers and got some stops on critical third downs. They found other ways to get it done other than the way we planned on going into it.

• Burrow, on his 7-yard run in the third quarter, when he avoided several would-be tacklers: “Stay up. Get as many yards as I can. Try to get a first down – it was a third-down play. On third down, depending on the situation, I try to extend it a little longer than I normally would. I was able to break out of some tackles and get a few yards.”

• Taylor, on former Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain, who played two days after signing with Cincinnati: “We knew Quinton was going to be ready — he's been here for 24 hours, it's time to go play ball. They got him up to speed and he bought in. We got him in there earlier than anticipated, but we needed his presence — needed a big body. He did a great job.”

• Burrow, on beating the Titans: We need the win this week to feel good about ourselves and [to be] able to enjoy these next couple days and kind of relax.”

• Taylor, on beating the Titans: “It doesn't surprise any of us, but you do need to see it right in front of your face that you've done it. Now we have to go do it again in the next game, and the next game. There is something to be said for that. This does mean a lot. It's going to do great things for us this season.”