Henry Reaches Touchdown Milestone

With his one-yard run against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he became the third player in franchise history with 60 career rushing touchdowns.

Derrick Henry reached another rushing landmark on Sunday.

The two-time NFL rushing champion became the third player in Tennessee Titans history with at least 60 career rushing touchdowns. He hit that number when he scored on a 1-yard run on the opening play of the first quarter.

It was his eighth carry of the contest and his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. It gave the Titans a 14-6 lead over the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

The only other Titans/Oilers with at least 60 career rushing touchdowns are Earl Campbell, who scored 73 from 1978-84, and Eddie George, who had 64 from 1996-03. Chris Johnson is next on the list with 50.

Henry has averaged one touchdown for every 21.7 rushing attempts of his career, which easily is the best of three. Campbell scored once every 27.1 attempts while George crossed the goal line an average of once every 42.7 attempts.

His latest was the 12th of his career against the Jaguars, which accounts for 20 percent of his total and easily his most against any single opponent. He now has scored at least one rushing touchdown in seven of 11 career games against Jacksonville.

Henry has scored nine rushing touchdowns against Houston and six against Indianapolis. Outside of the AFC South, his four against Kansas City are his most against any opponent.

Since he entered the NFL as a second-round pick in 2016, he has scored more rushing touchdowns than anyone. Todd Gurley is next with 57 followed by Ezekiel Elliott with 50.

Henry entered the contest with a league-leading 510 yards through the first four weeks of the season. That was the most in franchise history through the first four games, surpassing Campbell’s 493 in 1979 and Johnson’s 434 in 2009.