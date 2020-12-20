Titans vs. Lions: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee has a chance to notch its 10th win of the season; Detroit can lock up a winning road record.

NASHVILLE – It won’t be a perfect 10, but if the Tennessee Titans defeat the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Nissan Stadium, it will be their 10th victory of the season.

That will be a notable number for a franchise that has finished 9-7 each of the last four years (an NFL first) and has not won 10 or more since 2008.

It is the Titans’ final regular-season home game. They have won four of the first seven at Nissan Stadium and a victory will give them a winning record at home for the fourth time in five years. However, their last two home games were losses, 34-17 against Indianapolis on Nov. 12 and 41-35 against Cleveland on Dec. 6.

Detroit is 5-8 overall but is 4-3 in road games. Tennessee is 9-4.

TOP STORYLINES

• The Titans have a chance to clinch a playoff berth. The easiest thing is for them to win and for the Baltimore Ravens to lose. If – or when – it happens, Tennessee will be in the postseason in consecutive years for the first time since 2007-08.

• Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is expected to start despite rib and thumb injuries that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday and limited his participation on Friday. Stafford played all 16 games in eight of the previous nine seasons and has not missed a contest yet in 2020.

• Running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher, needs three carries to become the fourth player in franchise history with at least 300 in consecutive seasons, and needs nine yards to surpass his career-high of 1,540 from 2019, which made him the league’s rushing champion.

WORDS OF WISDOM

“We’re not going to let the guy go out there if he’s in a state where he can’t protect himself and is going to be a detriment to him. But a lot of these things are like, ‘How can you manage the pain? Can you play and function with it?’” – Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell, on the decision to play or sit Stafford.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Lions won the coin toss and deferred their option until the second half. The Titans will get the ball first.

Darrynton Evans is the return man for Tennessee. He allows the kick to land just inside the end zone for a touchback.

(8:46) The Titans make it look easy on their opening drive, which ends with Derrick Henry’s 3-yard touchdown run. Henry carried seven times for 24 yards, and Ryan Tannehill was 5-5 for 51 yards with completions to four different receivers. The offense faced only one third down. Scoring drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 6:20. TENNESSEE 7, DETROIT 0

Henry has now scored at least one rushing touchdown in nine of the last 12 games. He has 15 for the season, one short of his 2019 total.

(1:34) The Lions answer with a long drive of their own capped by Marvin Jones’ 2-yard touchdown reception. Jones had four catches for 24 yards on the series. The Lions converted three times on third downs, including the touchdown. Scoring drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 7:06. TENNESSEE 7, DETROIT 7

Tennessee’s defense has allowed at least one scoring drive of 10 plays or more in every game this season.

(1:34) Nothing deliberate about the Titans’ second drive. Tannehill hooks up with Corey Davis for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play. Scoring drive: 1 play, 75 yards, 0:12. TENNESSEE 14, DETROIT 7

That is the longest reception of Davis’ career (previous best was 51) and gives him a career-high five touchdown catches on the season.