SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans vs. Colts: Live Updates, Analysis

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – This is the third time the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have met on a Thursday night contest at Nissan Stadium.

This one bears little resemblance to the first two. Tennessee (6-2) comes into this one alone in first place in the AFC South following a 24-17 victory over Chicago on Sunday. Indianapolis (5-3) is a game back following a loss against Baltimore.

The last time was Nov. 14, 2013. Then, the Titans had a losing record (4-5) following a defeat that was the first of five in a stretch of six contests. The Colts, at 6-3, were the team to beat

On Dec. 9, 2010, Tennessee was reeling from five straight defeats. Indianapolis had lost three in a row.

With these teams scheduled for another matchup Nov. 29 at Indianapolis, this game will figure much more prominently in the division race than either of the other two.

SERIES HISTORY

The Colts lead 34-17 overall, although the Titans won the only playoff matchup (a divisional round game on their way to Super Bowl XXXIV). Indianapolis won 11 straight from 2011-16 and is 15-8 all-time at Nissan Stadium. The teams split their two meetings last season with the most recent going to Tennessee, 31-17, in Week 13 of 2019.

INACTIVES

Tennessee: P Ryan Allen, WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoreé Jackson, LS Matt Orzech, T Isaiah Wilson, TE MyCole Pruitt and DE Matt Dickerson.

Indianapolis: QB Jacob Eason, CB Tremon Smith, DE Ben Banogu, TE Jack Doyle and WR Dezmon Patmon.

WORDS OF WISDOM

“I think that we’ve put ourselves in a position to again, play a lot of meaningful football games in the second half of the season. What will be most important is the short turnaround to a division opponent who’s playing really good football. They’re sound, they understand how good they are, how fundamentally sound, physical football team.” – Titans coach Mike Vrabel, on starting the second half of the season against Indianapolis.

Now, we await kickoff ... .

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National TV Game a Chance for Rookie to Make a Name for Himself

The Chicago Bears might not have known who defensive lineman Teair Tart was, but they found out Sunday what he could do.

David Boclair

by

Wilky

Titans Elevate Punter, Long Snapper From Practice Squad

Trevor Daniel and Matt Overton temporarily promoted, which gives coaches choices for specialists for the final gameday roster.

David Boclair

Three Keys to a Titans Victory Over Colts

Indianapolis comes to town with one of the NFL's best run defenses and an aging, quick-thinking quarterback.

David Boclair

Joseph Lands New Job, Reconnects With Former Position Coach

Arizona Cardinals add the veteran cornerback a week after the Tennessee Titans released him.

David Boclair

Wednesday Injury Report: Four Ruled Out for Colts Game

Wide receiver Adam Humphries will miss a second straight contest due to a concussion sustained against Cincinnati.

David Boclair

Corey Davis Dealing With Brother's Death

Titus Davis, a record-setting college wide receiver in his own right, succumbed to a rare form of cancer Wednesday.

David Boclair

Adoreé Jackson Added to Active Roster

Fourth-year cornerback ready to make his 2020 debut Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.

David Boclair

NFL Power Rankings: A Top 10 Team -- Barely

The vast majority of media outlets have the Titans, who snapped a two-game losing streak Sunday, at No. 9.

Mike Hogan

Titans Become First AFC Team in 2020 To Win All Three NFL Weekly Awards

Jeffery Simmons was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bears.

David Boclair

Henry Now Giving Chase in Rushing Race

The NFL's 2019 champ slips to second due to a pedestrian performance against Chicago combined with Dalvin Cook's recent surge.

Mike Hogan