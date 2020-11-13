SI.com
Quotes of Note: Colts on Beating the Titans

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – It was no secret going in that the winner of Thursday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts would have a lot to say about the AFC South race over the second half of the season.

It was the Colts that came out on top, 34-17, and put themselves in the top spot. Both teams are 6-3 but Indianapolis gets the edge based on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Here is some of what Indianapolis’ players and coach Frank Reich had to say about their victory:

• Reich, on outscoring the Titans 21-0 after halftime: “We finished the way we needed to finish for sure. … The mood [at halftime[ was great. We knew – we just kind of came in and said, ‘This is what we expected, a tight game.’ Just going back and forth. Felt like we were able to do some things, but we needed to lock in and finish it off, which we did.”

• Quarterback Philip Rivers, on the Colts’ offense, which outgained the Titans’ 430-294: “We were very efficient and didn't punt it until the end. We threw it well and ran it well. Everybody contributed. The guys up front played great.”

• Running back Nyheim Hines, on a big performance (12-70, TD rushing, 5-45, TD receiving) on his birthday: “This is the best birthday ever. I’ve had surprise birthdays and a lot of things, but I’ve never played on my birthday. I’ve never had a game like this on my birthday. I was actually scared because it was either going to be a good game or a bad game. The Lord blessed me to have a great game. My 24th birthday is a birthday I will never forget for sure.”

• Reich, on going for it five times on fourth down (the Colts converted three): “Just trusting the players. Look, we're three-for-five. I mean, we got to be better than that honestly in a game like this. … But just felt like we needed to be aggressive. I know Coach Vrabel. This is just one of those games. There is a lot on the line in this game had to be aggressive in all three phases.”

• Linebacker E.J. Speed, on the blocked punt in the third quarter: ““We had a blitz-screen lined up to where I could knife inside the seam and it came open. Once it came open, it was time to make a play, I made the play, we scored, and it changed the game.”

• Rivers, on the Colts’ use of the no-huddle offense: “I think it just kept the pressure on, it kept the pace moving. … We were in a good flow, and it's interesting off a short week. I felt so in sync and well-prepared this week and the amount of focus we had in the walk throughs, the amount of time we spent in the meetings, the dialog was just dialed in.”

• Reich, on Rivers, who was 29-39 for 309 yards with one touchdown: “He was close to perfect. I mean, had that feeling all week. We got in the no-huddle mode and he and I have done a lot of that together over the years … and then in the last 24, 48 – 24 hours – just really decided to have conviction about going with it almost the whole game. And (Rivers) is just in this control that puts him in the driver's seat. It allows him to see everything and get us in the right play when he needs to, which he did with regularity (Thursday).

• Linebacker Darius Leonard, on the importance of beating the Titans: ““It means a lot, especially a divisional game and coming off a loss. We wanted to come out and put everything on tape that we are a good team.”

• Rivers, on beating the Titans: “Yes, this one was huge. This one was a huge game. We knew it. It was going to be huge either way.”

