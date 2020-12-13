Kenny Vaccaro Ruled Out for Jaguars Game

Amani Hooker will start in his place for the second time in four games.

The Tennessee Titans won’t have safety Kenny Vaccaro when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Vaccaro was ruled out Sunday morning due to an illness.

The secondary already was shorthanded because cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoreé Jackson were ruled out Friday due to injuries. Borders (hip) has started the last five games opposite Malcolm Butler, a spot that Jackson was expected to play. A knee injury has kept Jackson out action all season.

This will be the second game in four that Vaccaro does not play. He also was unavailable Nov. 22 at Baltimore due to a concussion.

Amani Hooker started in place of Vaccaro against the Ravens and made six tackles (one short of his career-high), broke up two passes and intercepted one. A fourth-round pick by the Titans in 2019, Hooker is tied for the team lead with three interceptions this season and already has set career-highs with 26 tackles and seven passes defensed.

Another backup safety, Dane Cruikshank, is on injured reserve.

Vaccaro is tied for fourth on the defense with 71 tackles. He also has one sack, one fu,ble recovery and four passes defensed. In his third season with the Titans, he has started all 40 games he has played for them.

The eighth-year veteran was added to the injury report Saturday and was considered questionable at that time.

Tennessee’s defense comes into the contest having allowed more passing yards than all but four teams, more completions than every club other than Seattle and has recorded fewer sacks than every team except Cincinnati.