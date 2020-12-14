Quotes of Note: Jaguars On Loss to Titans

Like a lot of other teams, Jacksonville had to answer for the fact that it allowed Derrick Henry to run wild.

The Tennessee Titans swept their season series against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 31-10 victory at TIAA Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Derrick Henry made sure he remains part of the MVP conversation with 215 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, while the Jaguars remained in contention make the first choice in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here is some of what Jacksonville’s players and coach Doug Marrone had to say after the game:

• Linebacker Joe Schobert, on allowing 17 points in a span of 3:20 on either side of halftime: “I think there was just a couple plays that got out that separated the score at the end of the first half, and then obviously, the third quarter wasn’t good for us. We were able to kind of reload back in there towards the end, but you can’t really have that.”

• Coach Doug Marrone, on the decision to change quarterbacks early in the third quarter: “we were behind, and I really wanted to try to get a spark. Thinking that Gardner [Minshew II] could extend plays and make some plays with his feet and then he did that.”

• Quarterback Gardner Minshew, on his performance in relief of starter Mike Glennon: “Once I came into the game it was kind of different type of game, being down multiple scores, they play you kind of differently. The goal there was to take the completions when they’re there which I could have done a better job of and take the shots when they’re there, which I think we did an OK job of.”

• Running back James Robinson, on being limited to 67 yards on 12 carries (he had 47 yards on one run): “Some of the plays were just … they had a good defensive plan. They shot gaps, and I mean, they just did well on defense.”

• Marrone, on Jacksonville’s offensive plan: “I think early on, we didn’t really have a lot going for us in the run game. We were trying to—we wanted more from the run game to help us with the play action and weigh against man coverage. That was our thought process going into the game.”

• Minshew, on Tennessee’s defense: “They are very well coached, super disciplined in what they do. Man, I’ve played several different corners that they’ve thrown out there and they’ve gotten them all to play very well at a high level. So, I think that’s a testament to a good coaching staff.”

• Marrone, on allowing a season-high 249 rushing yards: “It’s not from a lack of effort. It’s just sometimes those other guys win, too. They win on those plays and they cost us, and that’s one of the things that happen. [They] were able to rip off a couple of those runs, those big runs and just some of the surges that you saw at times, staying on the inside for the four or five yards.”

• Marrone, on Henry’s day: “I mean, he’s the best running back in the league for a reason and obviously, we put everything on the table to try to stop him today and we weren’t able to get that done.”

• Schobert, on Henry: “He’s a dangerous runner. He’s obviously got good vision. So, he knows when to bounce it if guys are crashing too hard on the outside, which he did a couple times today. You’ve just got to really be on top of it, dot your I’s and cross your T’s.”