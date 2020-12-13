Jonnu Smith's return from injury meant that Titans coaches had a decision to make at tight end.

For the first time in a month, the Tennessee Titans have their full complement of tight ends available.

And they plan to use them all.

Geoff Swaim is not one of five players the Titans (8-4) deactivated for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11). Swaim (pictured) has been inactive five times, and in each case three other tight ends were in the lineup. For this game, there will be four in uniform.

The decision to go heavy at that spot means two running backs, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Darrynton Evans, will not be in uniform. Running back is another position where Tennessee is rich with depth at the moment.

Jonnu Smith was unavailable last Sunday due to a knee injury. It was the first game he missed this season and just the fourth in three-plus seasons with Tennessee.

“I’m just battling back from a little setback, but I’m back,” Smith said. “I’m feeling great and just looking forward to getting back out there with the guys.”

Before Smith was sidelined, MyCole Pruitt missed three games with a knee injury of his own. Pruitt also was unavailable for two games in October because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Swaim stepped in each time. In the six games he has played, he has caught six passes for 49 yards.

Anthony Firkser is the only Titans tight end who has appeared in every game this season. He leads that group with 34 receptions for 333 yards and one touchdown. Smith is next with 30 receptions for 338 yards and seven touchdowns.

The complete list of Titans-Jaguars inactives for Sunday:

Tennessee: RB Darrynton Evans, RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Adoreé Jackson, OLB Wyatt Ray and S Kenny Vaccaro.

Jacksonville: CB Luke Barcoo, LB Kamalei Correa, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert, QB Jake Luton, OL Brandon Linder and LB Quincy Williams.