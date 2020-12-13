NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Titans-Jaguars Inactives

Jonnu Smith's return from injury meant that Titans coaches had a decision to make at tight end.
Author:
Publish date:

For the first time in a month, the Tennessee Titans have their full complement of tight ends available.

And they plan to use them all.

Geoff Swaim is not one of five players the Titans (8-4) deactivated for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11). Swaim (pictured) has been inactive five times, and in each case three other tight ends were in the lineup. For this game, there will be four in uniform.

The decision to go heavy at that spot means two running backs, D’Onta Foreman and rookie Darrynton Evans, will not be in uniform. Running back is another position where Tennessee is rich with depth at the moment.

Jonnu Smith was unavailable last Sunday due to a knee injury. It was the first game he missed this season and just the fourth in three-plus seasons with Tennessee.

“I’m just battling back from a little setback, but I’m back,” Smith said. “I’m feeling great and just looking forward to getting back out there with the guys.”

Before Smith was sidelined, MyCole Pruitt missed three games with a knee injury of his own. Pruitt also was unavailable for two games in October because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Swaim stepped in each time. In the six games he has played, he has caught six passes for 49 yards.

Anthony Firkser is the only Titans tight end who has appeared in every game this season. He leads that group with 34 receptions for 333 yards and one touchdown. Smith is next with 30 receptions for 338 yards and seven touchdowns.

The complete list of Titans-Jaguars inactives for Sunday:

Tennessee: RB Darrynton Evans, RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Adoreé Jackson, OLB Wyatt Ray and S Kenny Vaccaro.

Jacksonville: CB Luke Barcoo, LB Kamalei Correa, TE Tyler Davis, DE Reggie Gilbert, QB Jake Luton, OL Brandon Linder and LB Quincy Williams.

Tennessee Titans tight end Geoff Swaim (87) pulls in a catch during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
Game Day

Titans-Jaguars Inactives

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Once Again, Titans Face a Different Jaguars Quarterback

Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) takes the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
Game Day

Kenny Vaccaro Ruled Out for Jaguars Game

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stiff arms Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson (23) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Quotes of Notes: Jaguars on Facing Titans

Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk walks along the sideline before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga.
News

Adams Heirs to Remain Titans Owners

Tennessee Titans defensive end Wyatt Ray (57) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Practice Squad Adds Aim to Pump Up Pass Rush

Tennessee Titans cornerback Breon Borders (39) waits for the snap during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Breon Borders Placed on Injured Reserve

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) audibles the play at the line of scrimmage during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Know the Foe: Five Questions With the Jaguars

Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson (25) reacts in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Titans 20-19.
News

Inside the AFC South: What Might Have Been