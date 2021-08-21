Titans-Buccaneers: Live Updates and Analysis

Tennessee has a chance to win its first two preseason games for the first time since 2009.

After two days of joint workouts earlier in the week, the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium.

The Titans rested virtually their entire starting offense a week earlier against the Atlanta Falcons. The expectation is that at least some of their most prominent players will be in uniform and on the field for this one.

For what it’s worth, Tennessee has a chance to win its first two preseason games for the first time since 2009. That year, their second game was a 27-20 victory over the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Titans won the toss and deferred their option to the second half. Sam Ficken’s kickoff is deep in the end zone for a touchback.

Tom Brady sits this one out. It is former Tennessee quarterback Blaine Gabbert under center for Tampa Bay.

No Jackrabbit Jenkins for Tennessee's defense. Breon Borders starts in his place.

(13:41) The Buccaneers convert their first third-down opportunity with a 15-yard completion, despite tight coverage by Borders.

(11:38) Kevin Byard breaks up a pass on third-and-2 and forces a punt. Byard had two tackles and a pass defensed on Tampa Bay’s first six plays.

(11:31) Chester Rogers with a fair catch, which sets up the Tennessee offense at its own 11 for its first possession.

(11:23) Logan Woodside gets the start at quarterback for the second straight game. His first play is an 11-yard completion to tight end Anthony Firkser, who did not play against the Falcons.

Woodside starts 3-for-3, but his third completion is a dump off to running back Jeremy McNichols for five yards on third-and-7. The drive stalls at the 30 and Brett Kern punts.

(7:44) David Long blitzes up the middle on third-and-10 and gets a sack that turns Tampa Bay’s second possession into a three-and-out.

(5:47) A three-and-out for Tennessee’s offense. The first two were negative runs by McNichols, a loss of four yards on first down and loss of two yards on second down. McNichols with three runs for minus-7 yards so far.

(4:57) Tampa Bay runs it on fourth-and-1 from its own 43. The defense holds as rookie defensive lineman Kyle Peko stops Giovanni Bernard. The Titans defense on that series included first-round pick Caleb Farley. It is Farley’s first action of the preseason.

(3:42) Matt Barkley makes an early appearance at quarterback. His first play is an 18-yard completion to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the Tampa Bay 25. Coaches clearly want to see Barkley with better offensive players than he had last week against Atlanta, which suggests the battle for backup quarterback is real.

(0:25) The Titans go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Tampa Bay 5. Barkley connects with rookie Mekhi Sargent for a touchdown. Barkley goes 4-for-5 for 45 yards, and Tennessee turns the fourth-down stop into points. Scoring drive: 7 plays, 43 yards, 3:23. TENNESSEE 7, TAMPA BAY 0

Tennessee has now scored points in all five quarters it has played in the preseason.

SECOND QUARTER

(14:18) Ryan Griffin takes over at quarterback for Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers go three-and-out. Titans get the ball back at their own 37 after a punt.

(14:08) Sargent with the first positive run of the game. The drive starts with a 15-yard gain on first down, and right away the offense is in Tampa Bay territory. That instantly makes him the game’s leading rusher.

(10:42) The drive stalls at the Tampa Bay 30. Sam Ficken’s 48-yard field goal is good. Sargent carried four times for 27 yards on the drive, which gives him more rushing yards than all other ball carriers in both teams in this game. Scoring drive: 7 plays, 33 yards, 3:31. TENNESSEE 10, TAMPA BAY 0

(8:52) Farley gets beat down with a double move to the right side on third-and-1 from the Buccaneers’ 43, but the throw carries receiver Scotty Miller out of bounds. Tampa Bay has to punt.

Logan Woodside returns at quarterback for Tennessee.

(8:20) Tackle Paul Adams, who was cut and re-signed this week, is injured and requires attention from the trainers. On the next play, Woodside is sacked, which makes it third-and-long and leads to a punt.

(6:22) Following an 8-yard punt return, Tampa Bay starts this drive at the Tennessee 45. Its previous best starting field position was its own 34.

(5:07) Outside linebacker John Simon with a strip sack. Tampa Bay recovers, but it is second-and-15 from the Tennessee 39. That’s two sacks for the Titans in this one.