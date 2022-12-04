Titans-Eagles Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (7-4) and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tennessee: OLB Denico Autry, RB Hassan Haskins, WR Cody Hollister, NT Naquan Jones, CB Elijah Molden, ILB Sam Okuayinonu and G Jordan Roos.

Philadelphia: QB Ian Book, CB Josh Jobe, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, G Sua Opeta, DE Robert Quinn RB Trey Sermon and G Josh Sills.

Of Note:

• Molden has yet to play in consecutive games since his return from a groin injury. The second-year slot cornerback was on injured reserve for the first nine games and has played twice since, vs. Denver and Cincinnati. In between, he sat out the Green Bay game. He was ruled out in advance of this one.

• With Molden out, veteran Terrance Mitchell is back in uniform. Mitchell was a healthy scratch last Sunday after having played in eight straight games after being signed off of New England's practice squad.

• Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is in uniform for Tennessee. The 2021 Pro Bowler was questionable for the fifth time in six games because of an ankle injury but has played in every case. The other week during that stretch, he was ruled out in advance of the game against Denver.

• Autry will miss his second straight game with a knee injury. He leads the team with seven sacks and 35 quarterback pressures and is third on the defense with six tackles for loss. He also has broken up two passes.

• Hollister is out for the first time this season. His 11 appearances thus far in 2022 are one more than he made in his first five NFL seasons combined. The wide receiver has just three catches for 54 yards but has been used often as a blocker in the run game and has played a big role on special teams.

• Running back Julius Chestnut will make his NFL debut in place of Hassan Haskins, who was ruled out on Saturday because of a hip injury. Chestnut will be a backup to Derrick Henry and will see action on special teams.

• With center Ben Jones' return from a concussion, guard Jordan Roos is a healthy scratch for the fourth time in six games. He was in uniform each of the last two but did not see any action.