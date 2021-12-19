Titans-Steelers Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (9-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) at Heinz Field:

Tennessee: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins, ILB Joe Jones, ILB David Long, OL Daniel Munyer, DT Larrell Murchison, G Rodger Saffold and DL Teair Tart.

Pittsburgh: DE Isaiah Buggs, QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Buddy Johnson, RB Anthony McFarland and TE Kevin Rader.

Of note:

• On Friday, Saffold was ruled out and Brewer was listed as questionable. On Saturday, Daniel Munyer was designated a gameday addition to the active roster from the practice squad as fallback option. Brewer is good to go and is likely to start for Saffold, which puts Munyer among the inactives.

• Zach Cunningham, acquired last week off waivers from the Houston Texans, will make his Titans debut. He is likely to see a lot of action, particularly on run downs, with Long out for the fifth straight game because of a hamstring injury.

• For the third game in a row, wide receiver Cody Hollister has been tapped as a gameday elevation from the practice squad over veteran Golden Tate. The Titans signed Tate on Nov. 23 but he has yet to suit up for a game. Hollister, who had one catch for six yards last week.