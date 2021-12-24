Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Titans-49ers Live Updates, Analysis
    Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Ryan Tannehill, Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry III, D'Onta Foreman, A.J. Brown, Julio Jones

    Tennessee (9-5) has lost more than it has won of late. The opposite is true of San Francisco (8-6).
    Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans typically have a pretty good idea of what they’re up against when they play on Thursday night.

    This time is an exception. The matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium is their first Thursday night game against an NFC opponent since 2008, when they faced Detroit in a Thanksgiving contest.

    Eight of their last 10 were against teams from their division, either Indianapolis or Jacksonville, teams they face twice a year every year. The exceptions during that span (2012, 2017) were both games against Pittsburgh, a team that happens to show up on the schedule more often than not.

    The last time Tennessee and San Francisco played was 2017.

    “You are trying to get in as much as you can,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said of this week’s preparations. “You don’t want to burn yourself out, so to speak. Rest and recovery is huge. Still [you] want to be prepared. [You] still want to see what they have done on tape.”

    The Titans are 9-5 but have lost three of their last four. The 49ers are 8-6 and have won five of their last six.

    So, regardless of how much Tennessee learned about the opponent during a short week, it needs to figure out how to win again.

    On to kickoff.

    FIRST QUARTER

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (left) signs autographs for fans before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.
