Titans-49ers Inactives

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Thursday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (9-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) at Nissan Stadium:

Tennessee: CB Chris Jones, ILB Joe Jones, LT Taylor Lewan, ILB David Long, DL Larrell Murchison and OLB Derick Roberson.

San Francisco: LB Dre Greenlaw, S Talanoa Hufanga, DL Maurice Hurst, OL Colton McKivitz and RB Elijah Mitchell.

OF NOTE

• With Lewan out due to a back injury and Kendall Lamm on the Reserve-COVID 19 list, the possibility for some shuffling on the offensive line exists. David Quessenberry has started every game at right tackle this season but has the most experience at left tackle of anyone available. If coaches move him, rookie Dillon Radunz likely makes his first start – at Quessenberry’s spot. Christian DiLauro, a gameday activation from the practice squad, worked often at left tackle during training camp but – a professional since 2018 – he has never been in a regular-season game.

• With Jackrabbit Jenkins, who missed three of the last four games with injuries, and Chris Jackson back from injured reserve, the Titans have an abundance of healthy cornerbacks for the first time in weeks. That cost Chris Jones, who started the year on the practice squad but had appeared in six straight games and seven of the last eight, his spot on the gameday roster.