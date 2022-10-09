Titans-Commanders Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Washington Commanders (1-3) at FedEx Field.

Tennessee: OLB Ola Adeniyi, DB Ugo Amadi ILB Zach Cunningham, G Nate Davis, OLB Bud Dupree, S Aamani Hooker and ILB Joe Jones.

Washington: S Percy Butler, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, T Sam Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, LB Milo Eifler, QB Sam Howell and TE Logan Thomas.

Of note:

• All of the Titans' inactive either were ruled out or listed as questionable on Friday because of injury except for Amadi. He was a full participant in each of the week's workouts after having missed the previous two games with an ankle injury. With an open date next Sunday, he has extra time to get back to full stringth.

• Davis was the only one of the six who was questionable. He was added to the injury report Thursday because of a knee issue and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Since he made his NFL debut in Week 3 of the 2019 season, he has missed just three games. Jordan Roos, who was added to the active roster last week, Corey Levin and Dillon Radunz are all candidates to start in Davis' place.

• Hooker is out for the second straight game because of a concussion. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but was unable to go the remainder of the week.

• Second-year wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, a standard elevation from the practice squad, will be in uniform and will make his 2022 debut for Tennessee.