Skip to main content
Titans-Commanders Inactives

All Titans

Titans-Commanders Inactives

The defense won't have linebackers Zach Cunningham, Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi and Joe Jones because of injury.

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Washington Commanders (1-3) at FedEx Field.

Tennessee: OLB Ola Adeniyi, DB Ugo Amadi ILB Zach Cunningham, G Nate Davis, OLB Bud Dupree, S Aamani Hooker and ILB Joe Jones.

Washington: S Percy Butler, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, T Sam Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, LB Milo Eifler, QB Sam Howell and TE Logan Thomas.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of note: 

• All of the Titans' inactive either were ruled out or listed as questionable on Friday because of injury except for Amadi. He was a full participant in each of the week's workouts after having missed the previous two games with an ankle injury. With an open date next Sunday, he has extra time to get back to full stringth.

• Davis was the only one of the six who was questionable. He was added to the injury report Thursday because of a knee issue and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Since he made his NFL debut in Week 3 of the 2019 season, he has missed just three games. Jordan Roos, who was added to the active roster last week, Corey Levin and Dillon Radunz are all candidates to start in Davis' place.

• Hooker is out for the second straight game because of a concussion. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but was unable to go the remainder of the week.

• Second-year wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, a standard elevation from the practice squad, will be in uniform and will make his 2022 debut for Tennessee. 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins (25) returns a kickoff during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Haskins Believes the Big One is Coming

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) leads the field after an injury during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
GM Report

Rice Quickly Added to Active Roster

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (10) warms up before the start of their preseason game against the Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Titans Give Fitzpatrick Another Try

By David Boclair
Oakland Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
News

A 'Chip on His Shoulder' Doesn't Slow D-Lineman

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree (48) warms up during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Friday Injury Report: Defense Will be Without Three Starters

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (68) runs through pass rush drills during a training camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

Rookie D-Lineman's Time has Come

By John Glennon
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) bobbles a snap during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Henry Still Getting a Handle on Expanded Role as Receiver

By David Boclair
Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium.
News

QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More

By John Glennon