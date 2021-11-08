The Stat That Says Titans are Super Bowl Bound

If it seems like the Tennessee Titans have established themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders recently, it is because they have.

That is not a subjective view. There is statistical evidence to suggest that is the case.

With their current win streak, which reached five games with Sunday’s 28-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Titans did something that not many teams have. Those that did ultimately ended up in the Super Bowl.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Tennessee (7-2) is the fourth team in the last 15 years – the first in a decade – to win four straight against playoff teams from the previous season. The only others to do so were New Orleans (2009), Green Bay (2010) and New England (2011). The Saints and Packers finished as Super Bowl champions.

“That was a good one for us," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Sunday. "No doubt about it. Proud of our guys, the way we came out and battled, a good team on the other side, on the road.

"... At the end of the day, it’s just one more game. We just have to find a way to keep winning one game at a time."

The Titans’ streak started innocently enough, with a 37-19 victory over Jacksonville, which at the time was winless. What has followed are triumphs over one team that played in last season’s Super Bowl (Kansas City), one that played for a conference championship (Buffalo), one that won in the wild card round (the Rams) and one that lost in the wild card round (Indianapolis). Three of the four have winning records at present.

Up next is a home game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (5-3), another team that reached the divisional round during the 2020 playoffs.

Tennessee’s average margin of victory during the current streak is 12 points – the exact difference in the final score against the Rams. The margin of victory would have been larger on Sunday, but Los Angeles scored a meaningless touchdown with 25 seconds to play.

“Success leads to confidence," coach Mike Vrabel said. "Going out there and being able to view it, continue to improve: that’s the message. We’re better now than what we were to start the season. And that’s the most important thing in the National Football League, is that you find ways to continue to improve.

"Obviously, you have to find ways to win, but along the way, you got to find ways to get better because if you don’t, you’ll find yourself on the outside looking in because there’s a lot of teams that are going to continue to improve and we have to be one of those.”

The Titans outscored their last five opponents 103-53 in the first half, an average of 10 points per game. They put up at least 14 points in the first two quarters of each and their 21 points in the second Sunday made it their highest-scoring quarter of the season.

Oddly, they trailed at halftime in two of those games. Buffalo had a 20-17 lead at intermission, and Indianapolis had a 17-14 advantage.

“It’s a lot of fun to go out with a tough group of guys that believe in each other, and want to find a way to win," Tannehill said. "It may not always be the prettiest win. It may not always be smooth sailing. But when things don’t go, well, this team doesn’t blink. We believe in each other, we’re going to keep fighting no matter what happens."

That was not an issue against Los Angeles. The Titans led the Rams 21-3 at intermission, effectively breezed through the second half and added to their win streak.

They also put themselves squarely in the Super Bowl conversation. For real.