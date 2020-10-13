Bills Without Some Big-Name Players of Their Own

Much of the talk leading up to the Tennessee Titans’ Tuesday night matchup against the Buffalo Bills has revolved around the coronavirus outbreak within the Titans’ organization and how many key players they will be missing because of it.

While they will be without star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, starting wide receivers Adam Humphries and Corey Davis and a handful of others, the Bills will be without a handful of significant contributors, including some starters.

WHO ARE THEY?

Defense: Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White (back) and middle linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) have both been ruled out of Tuesday’s contest. Additionally, the Bills placed Levi Wallace (ankle), their other starting cornerback, on injured reserve last week.

Offense: Speedy wide receiver John Brown (knee) and offensive (foot soreness) have been ruled out.

White (pictured) has quickly become one of the NFL’s top defensive players. The third-year corner, who signs a four-year, $70 million contract extension with Buffalo in September, led the league with six interceptions and tied for fourth in passes defended with 17 in 2019. Since his rookie season (2017), White ranks second amongst all NFL defenders with 13 takeaways. The 25-year-old ranked second in the league last season in limiting opposing passers to a 38.9 quarterback rating. He did not allow a touchdown.

Milano has been a force for the Bills at outside linebacker since his rookie season (2017). Milano was one of three Bills who had 100 plus tackles last season. Milano added seven tackles for a loss, 1 ½ sacks, seven quarterback hits and one fumble recovery last season. In three seasons, Milano has recorded three interceptions (all in 2018) and returned a fumble for a touchdown (2017).

Brown has been a big part of Buffalo’s offense since joining the team last season. The veteran deep threat led the Bills in receiving in 2019, catching 72 passes for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. This season, he has caught 14 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Before singing with Buffalo, Brown played four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and two with the Baltimore Ravens.

Spain, who began his NFL career with the Titans (2015-2018), started all 16 regular season games and one postseason game for the Bills last year. He performed at a high level, earning himself a one-year extension with the team.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE TITANS:

White’s loss is big. Without Davis and Humphries, two of the Titans’ leading pass catchers this season, it looked like the Bills defense had an advantage. Now, the playing field is a bit more even. Titans second-year wide receiver AJ Brown will play for the first time since Week 1 on Tuesday. That should give the Titans a boost on offense. It’s unclear who will be responsible for Brown with White and Wallace out. The Bills will look to veteran Josh Norman, third year nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and a pair of unproven corners, Cam Lewis and Siran Neal, to pick up the slack.

Milano is an athletic linebacker who can do it all. He can get into the back field and disrupt plays, and he can cover receivers down field. Milano may very well be an X-factor for the Bills. The third-year linebacker missed Buffalo’s Week 2 game against Miami, and the defense gave up 328 passing yards. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki caught eight passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. Watch out for Titans tight end Jonnu Smith tonight. And as always, Derrick Henry will be a factor.

Behind Milano on the depth chart is veteran linebacker AJ Klien. Second year linebackers Del’Shawn Phillips and Tyrel Dodson could also see some action tonight.

Even without Brown, the Bills offense features many threats. Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who the Bills traded for in March, is one of the NFL’s leading receivers with 26 catches for 403 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Beasley, another veteran receiver, has been a reliable option for quarterback Josh Allen. Beasley is 39th in the NFL with 18 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown entering Tuesday’s contest. Buffalo’s tight ends, Dawson Knox and Tyler Kroft, are also capable pass catches. The Bills have the second-best passing attack in the league (1,295 yards, 316.3 yards per game). The Titans, meanwhile, have given up 256.3 passing yards per game and seven passing touchdowns this season.

While Spain has been a depth option after he started the Bills’ first two contests, he still is a notable inactive. How the Bills will handle his absence tonight is not yet unclear. The Bills have only given up nine sacks, which is among the middle of the pack league wide.