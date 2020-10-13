Titans vs. Bills: Live Updates, Analysis

After more than two weeks of uncertainty and a rash of positive tests for COVID-19, the Tennessee Titans are finally back in action Tuesday against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.

SERIES HISTORY

The Titans lead the all-time series 28-19. Buffalo was won the last three (2015, 2018, 2019), which matches its longest win streak against Tennessee/Houston. The Bills are 2-0 against Mike Vrabel, having won 13-12 in 2018 and 14-7 in 2019.

A RARE OCCURRENCE

Postponed two days because of Tennessee’s issues with the coronavirus, this game is just the NFL’s second in 70 years to be played on a Tuesday night. The other was a 2010 matchup between Vikings and Eagles, which was rescheduled because of a blizzard that was bearing down on Philadelphia.

INACTIVES

Tennessee: Kristian Fulton, CB; Kamalei Correa, OLB; Derick Roberson, OLB and Daniel Munyer, C. Buffalo: Jake Fromm, QB; John Brown, WR; Zack Moss, RB; Tre’Davious White, CB; Matt Milano, LB; Quinton Spain, G; and Lee Smith, TE.

WORDS OF WISDOM

“The game hasn't changed but it's been a little bit of time. We've been away a little bit. Going to have to jump right back in and really take advantage of every opportunity that we get. … We've been through a lot to get here, but we're excited to be back and excited to have the opportunity to go play.” – Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

And now, the game.

FIRST QUARTER

Buffalo will get the ball to start things, and Andre Roberts returns the kickoff to the 20.

The Bills test the Titans’ defensive front – which is without Jeffery Simmons tonight – with runs on the first two snaps, a pair of three-yard runs by Devin Singletary.

(13:41) The Titans end Buffalo’s first possession. Malcolm Butler with an interception off a deflected pass. He returns it 29 yards to the Buffalo 16.

That’s the Titans’ fifth interception of the season. All five from different players.

(12:50) Welcome back A.J. Brown. After missing the previous two games with a knee injury, he scores on a 16-yard touchdown reception on the Titans’ second play of the night. Scoring drive: 2 plays, 16 yards, 0:44. TENNESSEE 7, BUFFALO 0

That’s Tennessee’s third touchdown of the season after a takeaway. There also has been one field goal, one punt and two that came at the end of a game.

(7:26) An illegal shift penalty negates a 23-yard touchdown pass for Buffalo, makes it third-and-15 from the 28. The Bills convert with a 16-yard completion. A long drive continues.

(6:02) The Bills respond to the turnover with a touchdown drive of their own, one that included four third-down conversions. Titans came into the game with the NFL’s second-worst third-down defense. Scoring drive: 15 plays, 76 yards, 6:43. TENNESSEE 7, BUFFALO 7

The Titans have allowed at least one touchdown drive of 10-plus plays in every game this season.

(4:07) The Titans go three-and-out when Ryan Tannehill is forced to throw it away under pressure on third-and-5. So, the defense has to get right back out on the field.

(2:14) Kalif Raymond’s 40-yard punt return sets of the offense at the Bills’ 30. That is the longest punt return by the Titans under Mike Vrabel, and the longest since Adoreé Jackson returned one 46 yards in 2017.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. Titans driving, they will have it second-and-8 from the Buffalo 18 at the start of the second.

Buffalo had the ball for 10:08 of the first 15 minutes, outgained the Titans 91-55 and had twice as many first downs (6-3).