SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Rashaan Evans Ejected in First Quarter at Denver

Mike Hogan

If the Tennessee Titans win their season-opener against the Denver Broncos, they will have to do it without inside linebacker Rashaan Evans.

The 24-year-old Evans was disqualified from Monday’s game shortly after punching Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt in the side of the face after a play late in the first quarter. Two plays later, the Broncos took a 7-0 lead after quarterback Drew Lock found tight end Noah Fant in the front of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown.

It was the last of four penalties that cost the Titans 33 yards and a first down in the third quarter.

A first-round selection by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, Evans has made a big impact on the defense in two NFL seasons.

In 2019, Evans started every game in the regular season and led the Titans with 139 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss. In three postseason contests last season, Evans made 18 stops and three tackles for a loss. In addition, Evans returned one fumble for a touchdown and recorded 2 1/2 sacks last season.

As a rookie in 2018, Evans totaled 63 tackles, six quarterback pressures and two tackles for a loss.

This offseason, Evans set the bar higher for 2020.

Since the Titans switched to a 3-4 base defense in 2014 under then-coach Ken Whisenunt, none of the team’s inside linebackers have earned a Pro Bowl invitation. The only outside linebacker to get there was Brian Orakpo in 2016. Keith Bulluck in 2003 is the only other Titans linebacker since 1999 to make it to the annual all-star affair.

“I just feel like for any player including myself, just having your own personal goals I feel like it just helps the team collectively because if every person is striving for their own individual goals, it just makes everybody else good,” he said in the offseason. “For me personally, those accolades that you just mentioned, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, being the leading tackler, all those other things are definitely something I definitely strive for, to just be the best at the things that I do.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans-Broncos: Live Updates and Analysis

Tennessee seeks to do much better than last season's 16-0 loss at Denver.

David Boclair

Jeffery Simmons Lives Up to the Offseason Hype

https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1305709517045465088

David Boclair

MyCole Pruitt Scores the Titans' First TD of 2020

https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1305706530419900417

David Boclair

Things Get Worse for Adoreé Jackson

Two days after he was ruled out for Monday's opener at Denver, the fourth-year cornerback was placed on injured reserve.

David Boclair

A Look at the History of Monday Night Football

https://www.si.com/nfl/video/2020/09/11/monday-night-football-anniversary-daily-cover

David Boclair

Casey Expects 'Great Battle' in First Game Against Titans

Pro Bowl defensive lineman says Monday's game will be no different than the 139 he played for Tennessee.

Mike Hogan

Three Keys to a Titans Victory at Denver

Derrick Henry needs to be good right out of the gate, and the defense must overcome a loss in the secondary.

David Boclair

Titans Bring Back Former Special Teams Captain

Daren Bates, who spent the past three years with Tennessee, is added to the practice squad on the eve of the 2020 opener.

Mike Hogan

Quotes of Note: What Broncos Players and Coaches Said About the Titans

The teams that will play the final game of the NFL's Week 1 schedule also met in Denver during the 2019 season.

David Boclair

by

Trojan Ragz

Countdown to Kickoff: 1 Day

The Tennessee Titans are one of six teams that has played in just one Super Bowl.

David Boclair