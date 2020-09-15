Rashaan Evans Ejected in First Quarter at Denver

If the Tennessee Titans win their season-opener against the Denver Broncos, they will have to do it without inside linebacker Rashaan Evans.

The 24-year-old Evans was disqualified from Monday’s game shortly after punching Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt in the side of the face after a play late in the first quarter. Two plays later, the Broncos took a 7-0 lead after quarterback Drew Lock found tight end Noah Fant in the front of the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown.

It was the last of four penalties that cost the Titans 33 yards and a first down in the third quarter.

A first-round selection by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, Evans has made a big impact on the defense in two NFL seasons.

In 2019, Evans started every game in the regular season and led the Titans with 139 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss. In three postseason contests last season, Evans made 18 stops and three tackles for a loss. In addition, Evans returned one fumble for a touchdown and recorded 2 1/2 sacks last season.

As a rookie in 2018, Evans totaled 63 tackles, six quarterback pressures and two tackles for a loss.

This offseason, Evans set the bar higher for 2020.

Since the Titans switched to a 3-4 base defense in 2014 under then-coach Ken Whisenunt, none of the team’s inside linebackers have earned a Pro Bowl invitation. The only outside linebacker to get there was Brian Orakpo in 2016. Keith Bulluck in 2003 is the only other Titans linebacker since 1999 to make it to the annual all-star affair.

“I just feel like for any player including myself, just having your own personal goals I feel like it just helps the team collectively because if every person is striving for their own individual goals, it just makes everybody else good,” he said in the offseason. “For me personally, those accolades that you just mentioned, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, being the leading tackler, all those other things are definitely something I definitely strive for, to just be the best at the things that I do.”