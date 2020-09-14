SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Casey Expects 'Great Battle' in First Game Against Titans

Mike Hogan

It has been a popular topic since training camp ended. It finally will be a reality on Monday night.

After spending his first nine NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Jurrell Casey will face them in his first career game with the Denver Broncos.

While the extra motivation to perform well against his former teammates and coaches is surely there somewhere for him, the 30-year-old Casey said he prepared for the Week 1 matchup the same way he would have for any other game.

“I always have a mantra, ‘You have never played a bad season. You have never played a bad game,’ just keep making it on that same trend,” Casey told Broncos media last week. “Just because it’s the Titans across from me, I don’t approach the game any different.

“You attack the film study the same way. You attack practice the same way. You go out there and get the job done. That’s my whole mindset going into this game. They’re a great program. I’m looking forward to playing them.”

Over the course of nine seasons with the Titans, Casey made five Pro Bowl appearances and earned All-Pro honors in 2013 after recording a career-high 10 1/2 sacks. In 139 games with Tennessee (137 starts), Casey collected 51 total sacks, 493 tackles and 84 tackles for a loss. In five postseason contests (two in 2017, three in 2019), Casey tallied 2 1/2 sacks and 15 tackles.

The Titans traded Casey to the Broncos in March for a seventh-round draft pick. Shortly after the trade, Casey made it clear that the decision left him feeling “confused and hurt.” He followed up later in the offseason by saying the Titans treated him “like a piece of trash” with the trade.

“I was there for the last nine years,” Casey said, “helped them build to where they’re at now. It’s definitely exciting to see how they’re going to bring it.”

As the Broncos and Titans began to prepare for their Monday Night Football meeting last week, Casey said he would give the Broncos any knowledge he remembers about the Titans offensive and defensive schemes.

However, Casey knows that it goes both ways. He knows the Titans well, and the Titans know him well. H just hopes his efforts on and off the field are enough to help his new team start off the season 1-0 and send his former team back to Nashville 0-1.

“... We didn’t have a preseason this year,” Casey said. “They don’t know what I’ve been working on. I don’t know what they’ve been working on. Let’s just say we’re going to come into this game and make sure it’s a great battle. We’re going to get after it.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to make sure the Broncos are on top.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Look at the History of Monday Night Football

https://www.si.com/nfl/video/2020/09/11/monday-night-football-anniversary-daily-cover

David Boclair

Three Keys to a Titans Victory at Denver

Derrick Henry needs to be good right out of the gate, and the defense must overcome a loss in the secondary.

David Boclair

Titans Bring Back Former Special Teams Captain

Daren Bates, who spent the past three years with Tennessee, is added to the practice squad on the eve of the 2020 opener.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 1 Day

The Tennessee Titans are one of six teams that has played in just one Super Bowl.

David Boclair

Quotes of Note: What Broncos Players and Coaches Said About the Titans

The teams that will play the final game of the NFL's Week 1 schedule also met in Denver during the 2019 season.

David Boclair

Smith on the Rise as a Head Coach Candidate

Titans offensive coordinator seen as one of the next wave of coaches who will receive consideration for openings as soon as 2021.

David Boclair

Compton Does Not Get Caught Up in Numbers Game

Veteran linebacker not interested in reclaiming the jersey number he wore with the Titans in 2018.

Mike Hogan

Denver Tried to Add Another Former Titan to its Defense This Week

https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/news/broncos-reached-out-to-free-agent-pass-rusher-cameron-wake-but-no-deal-per-report

David Boclair

Saturday Injury Report: Five Titans Ruled out for Denver

Defense won't have Adroreé Jackson or Vic Beasley, offense will be without rookie running back Darrynton Evans.

Mike Hogan

Countdown to Kickoff: 2 Days

Ryan Tannehill's two rushing touchdowns against Jacksonville in 2019 showed his first season with the Titans would be something different.

David Boclair