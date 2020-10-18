SI.com
Titans vs. Texans: Live Updates, Analysis

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans play their second game in five days when they face the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee (4-0) is one of four undefeated teams in the NFL following a 42-16 rout of previously unbeaten Buffalo on Tuesday.

Houston (1-4) fired head coach Bill O’Brien after it started the season with four straight losses. The Texans got their first win last Sunday under interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

SERIES HISTORY

The Titans lead the overall series 19-17. The teams have split the two regular-season meetings each of the last four years. Tennessee has not swept the season series since 2007.

INACTIVES

Tennessee: CB Chris Jackson, C Daniel Munyer, ILB Will Compton, T Isaiah Wilson and DE Matt Dickerson.

Houston: WR Keke Coutee, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Buddy Howell, LB Peter Kalambayi, T Charlie Heck and TE Joran Akins.

WORDS OF WISDOM

“Definitely weird. It was definitely interesting, and of course good to see them in a live action, live game, and then also watch the film. It was definitely different, and we’ve got to make sure we’re getting ready to go up there and play a tough, physical game for four quarters.” – Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, on watching the Titans play last Tuesday.

On to the game.

FIRST QUARTER

The Texans won the toss and deferred their option to the second half.

The opening kickoff is a touchback. Titans start with the ball at their own 25. 

(14:18) Rough start for Tennessee’s offense. False start called against center Ben Jones before the first play, and then three-and-out on three passes, two of which were incomplete.

(13:25) Jeffery Simmons is back after missing one game due to the coronavirus, and he is making his presence felt. He tackled running back David Johnson after a 1-yard gain on Houston’s first play and forced Deshaun Watson to scramble (it was nearly a sack) on the second.

(11:30) Kenny Vaccaro untouched on a blitz, forces an incomplete pass on third-and-6 from the Houston 44, which forces the Texans to punt.

(11:20) Derrick Henry’s first carry of the game goes for 18 yards, which is his longest of the season. His previous best was 16 yards at Minnesota.

(6:57) Anthony Firkser with his first touchdown of the season on a 7-yard reception. Firkser also had a 10-yard catch and drew a third-down, pass-interference penalty on the way to the end zone. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 4:32. TENNESSEE 7, HOUSTON 0

The Titans have four first-quarter touchdowns thus far this season. All of them have come in home games. In their two road games, they have managed just two first-quarter field goals.

(5:39) Tennessee’s defense forces a three-and-out that gives the ball immediately back to the defense.

(5:26) Derrick Henry starts a second straight drive with a big gain. This one goes for 34 yards and immediately gets the Titans across midfield.

(0:12) A.J. Brown with his second touchdown reception in as many games. This one covers six yards, and the Titans are making it look easy early. Scoring drive: 10 plays, 71 yards, 5:14. TENNESSEE 14, HOUSTON 0

Tennessee’s offense has now scored 12 touchdowns on 12 red zone possessions in nine quarters at Nissan Stadium. Overall, it has 16 touchdowns and three field goals on 19 red zone possessions.

End of the first quarter. Derrick Henry already has 62 yards on eight carries. Ryan Tannehill has completed 9 of 13 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans have outgained the Texans 149-37.

SECOND QUARTER

(9:38) Houston answers and caps a long drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to tight end Darren Fells on fourth-and-goal. Scoring drive: 13 plays, 82 yards, 6:16. TENNESSEE 14, HOUSTON 7

Tennessee’s defense has allowed at least one scoring drive of 10 plays or more in every game this season. In all, that unit has allowed seven TDs and two FGs on drives of 10-plus plays.

(6:08) Anthony Firkser with his fourth reception of the game, which ties his career-high. He leads the Titans with four catches for 31 yards. He also had four against Houston in 2018 and against Jacksonville earlier this season.

 

 

Comments

