Offense Loses Two Starters Early in Second Half

Mike Hogan

The Tennessee Titans could have to finish off the Houston Texans without two of their most important offensive players.

Tight end Jonnu Smith is questionable to return with an ankle injury, and Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan hobbled off the field with an apparent right knee injury in the middle of the third quarter. His status for the remainder of the game is unknown.

Smith has been one of Ryan Tannehill’s most reliable targets this season. In his contract season, the fourth-year veteran has caught a team-high 18 passes for 221 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Before the injury, he had just one catch for 13 yards against the Texans.

If Smith cannot finish the contest, Anthony Firkser will get more snaps at tight end. So far, Firkser is having a career day as he leads the team with eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Lewan has now missed action in three consecutive games, and four of the last five contests overall. Ty Sambrailo replaces Lewan. Sambrailo has now played in five of the Titans’ six contests this season.

“That's why we got Ty (Sambrailo),” coach Mike Vrabel said ahead of Sunday. “That's why we felt like he'd be a good addition in the offseason, somebody that's played meaningful snaps in this league and adds in some versatility, and that's what happens. He's ready to go at a couple different spots if somebody were to go down. That makes it nice that you can come in and have somebody ready to go that's playing at a good level.”

On the second play after Lewan's injury, J.J. Watt beat Sambrailo for a sack and a forced fumble that led to a touchdown and Houston's first lead of the contest, 23-21 with 4:35 to play in the third quarter.

Sambrailo agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans this past April, spent each of the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after the Broncos traded him in exchange for a fight-round draft pick at the beginning of the 2017 season. With the Falcons, Sambrailo played 44 games and made six starts.

