Defensive Lineman Promoted to Active Roster

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans promoted defensive lineman Joey Ivie from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday, a day before they face the Houston Texans with first place in the AFC South at stake.

Ivie (6-foot-3, 301 pounds) started the season with Kansas City and played five games for the Chiefs, including their 35-32 loss to the Titans on Nov. 10, before he was released. The Chiefs waived Ivie on Nov. 21 and the Titans signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 26, when Cameron Wake was placed on injured reserve.

To make room on the roster, cornerback Kareem Orr was released. Orr is likely to fill Ivie’s spot on the practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of Chattanooga has spent the majority of this season there but has been promoted twice, and the second time was when Ivie was added to the practice squad.

Ivie was a seventh-round draft pick by Dallas in 2017. He did not stick with the Cowboys and spent time on the practice squads of Atlanta and Kansas City (he also was with Seattle briefly) before he made his NFL debut in the 2019 opener. His last game with the Chiefs was Nov. 18.

He has two tackles for the season, none on 17 snaps against the Titans.

Ivie played at the University of Florida, where he made 80 tackles, had seven sacks, forced two fumbles and blocked a field goal in 36 games (16 starts).

Tennessee does not have injury issues on the defensive line. Jurrell Casey (knee) was the only member of that position group listed on this week’s injury report, and he was a full participant in Friday’s workout.

Ivie’s addition give the Titans seven active defensive linemen.

