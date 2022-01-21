Cornerback Elevated to Gameday Roster

Chris Jones adds to the depth at his position for the divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals who have one of the NFL's top passing attacks.

The Tennessee Titans do not have any significant injury issues ahead of Saturday’s divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Friday, however, they elected to protect themselves in one area, just in case.

Cornerback Chris Jones was designated a standard elevation from the practice squad to the active roster, which means he will be available to play against the Bengals, a team that features one of the league’s most potent passing attacks.

Of the six Titans players listed on this week’s injury report, two are cornerbacks. Jackrabbit Jenkins missed one day of practice with an ankle injury, and Buster Skrine was a full participant despite a hamstring issue. Jenkins is a starter, and Skrine – a midseason addition – is a valuable reserve.

Jones started and finished the season on the practice squad but in between he appeared in seven games when injuries sidelined several players at that spot, including Jenkins. When Jenkins returned to health late in the year, Jones was inactive for two games before he was released and returned to the practiced.

Jones was credited with six tackles and one pass defensed in the games he played.

Cincinnati’s offense features two players who had more than 1,000 receiving yards during the regular season, rookie Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, plus another who topped 800 receiving yards. That unit finished third in the NFL in average yards per pass attempt (7.2) and second in average yards per reception (12.5). It also finished among the top 10 with 36 touchdown passes.

“They’re talented,” Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said this week. “They’re got guys across the board who have made a lot of plays and have had a ton of production. The quarterback [Joe Burrow] likes them all.”

If the Titans win Saturday, Jones automatically will return to the practice squad on Sunday.