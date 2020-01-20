TitanMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ten Signed to Futures Contracts

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans wasted no time getting started with the business of the offseason.

Monday, a day after their 35-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the Titans signed 10 players to futures contracts.

All 10 were on the practice squad during the 2019 season. Four played in at least one regular season game.

The players signed were: defensive end Amani Bledsoe, running back Dalyn Dawkins, linebacker Nigel Harris, tight end Parker Hesse, center Daniel Munyer, cornerback Kareem Orr, offensive lineman David Quessenberry, wide receiver Trevion Thompson, running back Shaun Wilson and quarterback Logan Woodside.

Orr played in two games (Dec. 1 at Indianapolis, Dec. 8 at Oakland), when the Titans were dealing with injury issues in the secondary. He finished the season back on the practice squad after veteran Tremaine Brock was claimed off waivers.

Quessenberry, whose career (and life) once was threatened by cancer, played in each of the first four games, while left tackle Taylor Lewan served a suspension for violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He made headlines when he caught a touchdown pass in the home-opener against Indianapolis.

Dawkins (pictured) made the 53-man roster out of training camp but appeared in just two games, the first Oct. 13 at Denver. He also backed up Dion Lewis in the Dec. 22 game against New Orleans, when Derrick Henry was held out to rest an injured hamstring. Dawkins rushed 11 times for 26 yards on the season.

Harris was on the active roster Dec. 22 against New Orleans and was used almost primarily on special teams.

A futures contract secures a player’s rights for the coming season. It does not take effect until the start of the new contract year, March 18, in this case.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kelly Catches a Piece of Playoff History

Tennessee Titans tackle becomes the heaviest player ever to score an NFL postseason touchdown

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Titans' Playoff Run Ends Short of Super Bowl

Tennessee started well but saw its season end with a 35-24 defeat in the AFC Championship

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees Retires

Mike Vrabel's first hire says this time it's for good; came to Tennessee two years ago after retiring one other time

David Boclair

These Players Could Be 'X' Factors Against Kansas City

Adoreé Jackson, Anthony Firkser, Amani Hooker among unheralded players who could impact AFC Championship

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Tannehill to 'Take A Step Back' Before Deciding on Next Step

Free-agent-to-be quarterback speaks highly of his one season with Tennessee Titans, won't say for certain he will be back

David Boclair

Titans Say They'll Remember Sense of Family, Not Failure

Even though they came up short of Super Bowl LIV, players say they came together as few teams do

David Boclair

Playoff March Includes a Sizable Payout

Every time they advance in the NFL Playoffs players add to their postseason bonus

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Saban Not Surprised by Former Bama Players' Success with Titans

Derrick Henry, Rashaan Evans producing in the playoffs the way they did in college

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Derrick Henry scores the day's first touchdown, and gives the Titans a 10-0 lead with 5:52 to play in the first quarter. https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1218994608736276481

David Boclair

Titans at Chiefs: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the first AFC Championship between these teams, which have met at every other stage of the postseason

David Boclair