Ten Signed to Futures Contracts

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans wasted no time getting started with the business of the offseason.

Monday, a day after their 35-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, the Titans signed 10 players to futures contracts.

All 10 were on the practice squad during the 2019 season. Four played in at least one regular season game.

The players signed were: defensive end Amani Bledsoe, running back Dalyn Dawkins, linebacker Nigel Harris, tight end Parker Hesse, center Daniel Munyer, cornerback Kareem Orr, offensive lineman David Quessenberry, wide receiver Trevion Thompson, running back Shaun Wilson and quarterback Logan Woodside.

Orr played in two games (Dec. 1 at Indianapolis, Dec. 8 at Oakland), when the Titans were dealing with injury issues in the secondary. He finished the season back on the practice squad after veteran Tremaine Brock was claimed off waivers.

Quessenberry, whose career (and life) once was threatened by cancer, played in each of the first four games, while left tackle Taylor Lewan served a suspension for violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He made headlines when he caught a touchdown pass in the home-opener against Indianapolis.

Dawkins (pictured) made the 53-man roster out of training camp but appeared in just two games, the first Oct. 13 at Denver. He also backed up Dion Lewis in the Dec. 22 game against New Orleans, when Derrick Henry was held out to rest an injured hamstring. Dawkins rushed 11 times for 26 yards on the season.

Harris was on the active roster Dec. 22 against New Orleans and was used almost primarily on special teams.

A futures contract secures a player’s rights for the coming season. It does not take effect until the start of the new contract year, March 18, in this case.