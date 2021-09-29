September 29, 2021
Two On IR Cleared to Practice

Two On IR Cleared to Practice

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson and safety Brady Breeze will start the process to return to the active roster.
Author:
Publish date:

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson and safety Brady Breeze will start the process to return to the active roster.

NASHVILLE – Two Tennessee Titans players who started the season injured reserve have been cleared to return to practice.

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson and rookie safety Brady Breeze will be evaluated during workouts over the coming day or weeks. They will not count against the active roster until it is determined they are healthy and can play in games.

The evaluation period can last up to three weeks.

Additionally, the Titans signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Undrafted out of Bucknell in 2018, he has spent time with Chicago, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Green Bay. He has appeared in seven games and has been credited with four tackles and one sack

Johnson was one of the standout performers of training camp but played only sparingly in the preseason. He appeared in two of the three games and caught one pass for six yards. He was injured in the preseason finale against Chicago.

“We’ll kind of see where he’s at this week and I think we’ll take it from there,” wide receivers coach Rob Moore said Tuesday. ““It is a process. You can’t go from being off for three weeks or four weeks and not playing, to all of a sudden playing 60 or 70 snaps. So, he’ll be heavily monitored, and we’ll make that assessment daily leading up to the game to see if he can help us or not.”

Breeze, a sixth-round draft pick out of Oregon, was injured in the preseason opener at Atlanta, missed the game at Tampa and played just two snaps on special teams (none on defense) in the preseason finale against Chicago.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Marcus Johnson (88) picks up a first down again the Bears during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
