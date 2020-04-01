AllTitans
Another Free Agent Decides to Re-Sign With Titans

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Kamalei Correa gave the kind of performance in 2019 that left the Tennessee Titans wanting more.

Wednesday, they got it.

Agent David Canter and Titans general manager Jon Robinson announced that they had reached an agreement for the veteran outside linebacker to return to Tennessee.

That makes Correa the sixth unrestricted free agent to re-sign with the team since the start of the legal tampering period on March 13. His return follows those of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, tackle Dennis Kelly, tight end MyCole Pruitt, linebacker Reggie Gilbert and cornerback Chris Milton. The Titans also retained the rights to running back Derrick Henry via the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Correa set career-highs in 2019 with 37 tackles, five sacks and two passes defensed – and finished the season on a high note.

All five sacks came during the second half of the season, including four in December. The 25-year-old tied his career-high with five tackles in a game on Nov. 24 against Jacksonville. The following week he got five more against Indianapolis and two weeks after that was credited with four stops against Houston.

He was on the field for a career-high 432 snaps on defense (just shy of 40 percent of Tennessee’s total) and remained a core piece on special teams, for which he was on the field half the time and made five tackles.

Correa started all three playoff games and contributed 16 tackles and two sacks (one each against Baltimore and Kansas City).

A second-round pick by Baltimore in 2016, Correa was traded to Tennessee at the conclusion of the 2018 preseason. He had 27 tackles in 13 games (four starts) that year and played all 16 games (five starts) in 2019.

In 54 games for his career he has registered 75 tackles, eight and a half sacks (all with Tennessee) four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. 

