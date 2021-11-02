Williamson's Homecoming Comes to an End

NASHVILLE – Avery Williamson’s return to the Tennessee Titans was short-lived.

The veteran linebacker was released Tuesday after three weeks on the roster, two games played and no tackles. Williamson logged a combined 22 special teams snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts but did not get on the field with the defense.

Coaches turned to rookie Monty Rice on Sunday against the Colts when inside linebacker Rashaan Evans was sidelined by an injury. Rice started, played more than half of the total snaps on defense and made a career-high seven tackles.

That along with Jayon Brown making his way back from injured reserve (Brown was designated to return to practice last week) apparently was enough to make Williamson expendable.

“Love his attitude,” coach Mike Vrabel said recently about Williamson. “The way he came in here was fun. I never had a chance to coach him before. When I got here, he headed out in free agency which was great for him. He came in here with a great attitude, really enjoyed having his presence.”

The 29-year-old from Milan, Tenn. grew up a Titans fan. It was big news, therefore, when Tennessee selected Williamson in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In four seasons, he started 59 games, averaged 129.5 tackles per season and twice was the team’s leading tackler.

After he left, he played two-plus seasons with the New York Jets and half of one with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2018-20.

It is possible that Williamson could be added to the practice squad before the end of the week. Currently, all 16 spots are filled, none by a linebacker. With one or more running backs headed for the active roster there will be an opening (or openings) in the next couple days.

Without Williamson, the Titans have David Long, their leading tackler, Evans, Brown and Rice along with special teams stalwart Nick Dzubnar at inside linebacker.