Tackle Taken From Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills took a page from the Tennessee Titans playbook – and a player from their practice squad.

Buffalo signed tackle Bobby Hart to its active roster on Friday. The Bills have a sudden need on their offensive line because rookie tackle Spencer Brown was placed on the Reserve-COVID 19 list on Thursday. Brown has started four games at right tackle.

The addition of Hart is similar to ones the Titans have made this season when they have brought in players familiar with their system and their operations to address holes in the roster. A recent example was cornerback Greg Mabin, who was signed off of Arizona’s practice squad and immediately inserted into the starting lineup for two games. Mabin had been with Tennessee throughout the offseason and preseason.

Hart was a member of Buffalo’s practice squad when Tennessee signed him to its active roster on Oct. 20 (the same day Mabin was added). The 27-year-old appeared on three games for the Titans (one start) before he was released on Monday. He was added to the practice squad two days later.

A seventh-year veteran, Hart spent the majority of this offseason with Buffalo but was cut at the end of the preseason. After a brief stop in Miami, Buffalo added him to its practice squad, where he stayed until the Titans nabbed him.

Before this season, he spent three seasons each with the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals, primarily as a right tackle.

His departure means the Titans have one open spot on their practice squad.