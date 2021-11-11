Cornerbacks Continue to Come, Go

NASHVILLE – Breon Borders is back.

The Tennessee Titans signed the veteran cornerback to their practice squad Thursday, two days after he was released.

Borders lost his roster spot as the team continues to cycle through players at that position. Wednesday, Kristian Fulton was designated for return to practice and Chris Jones was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Fulton has missed the last four games with an injury. In that time, three different players have started in his place. First it was rookie Caleb Farley, who sustained a season-ending knee injury. Greg Mabin started each of the next two weeks but sat out Sunday with an injury of his own. Chris Jackson got the nod against the Rams.

“I think the guys that have been backups who have had to step up, they came in with the mindset they’re going to take advantage of their opportunities,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “They’ve been ready to go. … It’s been kind of rolling pieces throughout the year.”

Fulton started the first five games and is still second on the team with six passes defensed. He also has an interception and 16 tackles.

The return to practice designation means the Titans have three weeks to evaluate him before they must add him to the active roster or leave him on injured reserve for good. It is possible, he could return to action as soon as Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

“There’s probably going to be a little rust he has to knock off, in terms of his play,” Bowen said. “But he’ll be fine in terms of mentally and what we’re doing and understanding what we’re doing. I don’t think there’s going to be a big learning curve in regard to scheme.”

Borders, who has appeared in all nine games but has played only sparingly on defense, filled the lone opening on the practice squad, which was created when Jones was signed to the active roster.

Jones signed with the Titans early in the offseason. He was released at the start of the regular season and signed to the practice squad the next day.

He has appeared in two of the last three games as a standard elevation from the practice squad. In those contests, he played a total of 46 snaps on defense and was credited with two tackles.