New Third Quarterback Has No NFL Wins

Mike Hogan

The Tennessee Titans have found quarterback Trevor Siemiean’s replacement, and it did not take long.

Four days after the New Orleans Saints signed Siemian off of the Titans’ practice squad, the the Titans added DeShone Kizer, a third-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, to their practice squad.

Tennessee has shown some degree of interest in Kizer for months. He tried out for team personnel along with Siemian in mid-August. Siemian was signed days later. After the Saints plucked Siemian last week, the Titans brought back Kizer for another tryout.

Also Tuesday, defensive back Greg Mabin and punter Trevor Daniel were released from the active roster, and punter Ryan Allen and kicker Giorgio Tavecchio were released from the practice squad. Kicker Sam Sloman was added to the practice squad along with Kizer.

Kizer, 24, is most known for his time with the Browns and the fact that he is winless as an FL starter.

The franchise selected the Notre Dame product in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Cleveland went 0-16 that season, and Kizer started 15 of those games.

As a rookie, he completed just over 50 percent of his passes (255-476) for 2,894 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the league with 22 interceptions. Additionally, he ran 77 times for 419 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns traded the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder to the Packers in March of 2018. In three appearances off of the bench with Green Bay, Kizer completed 20 of his 24 passes for 187 yards. He threw zero touchdown passes and two interceptions.

For his career, he has a 58.9 passer rating and has thrown more than twice as many interceptions (24) as touchdown passes.

Kizer spent training camp and the first month of this season with the Raiders. He was on the practice squad until Sept. 30, when he was released.

A two-year starter at Notre Dame (2015, 2016), Kizer threw for 5,809 yards and 47 touchdowns. Kizer ran the ball 263 times for 1,318 yards and 18 touchdowns. His 10 rushing touchdowns in 2015 are the most all-time in a single season by a Fighting Irish quarterback.

