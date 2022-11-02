Skip to main content
Defensive Back Gets Back to Work

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Elijah Molden, who has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season, has been designated for return to practice.

NASHVILLE – Elijah Molden is back. At practice, at least.

The Tennessee Titans designated the defensive back for return to practice. The team now has up to three weeks to evaluate him without him counting against the active roster. Molden has spent the entire regular season on injured reserve due to an issue with his right leg that plagued him throughout training camp.

Once it is determined he is healthy enough, he will be added to the active roster and eligible to play in games, which could come as early as Sunday at Kansas City.

His pending return to action was evident Monday when the Titans released Ugo Amadi. Franchise officials traded with Philadelphia to acquire Amadi when it was clear that Molden would not be ready to start the regular season.

A rule change this season limits the number of players who can return from injured reserve during the season to eight per team. Molden will be the first for the Titans. Inside linebacker Monty Rice recently was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, which does not count against that number.

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Molden primarily played slot cornerback and finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles last season. He was one of six rookie defensive backs who registered at least 60 tackles and one interception. He returned the interception for a touchdown in a Week 8 victory at Indianapolis. He also forced one fumble, recovered one fumble and registered six quarterback pressures.

Without him, the Titans have used a several different players in that role this season. Amadi was first, but an ankle injury in Week 2 at Buffalo sidelined him for a couple weeks, and coaches opted not to go back to him once he was healthy. Starting cornerback Roger McCreary has rotated inside often, and recently safety Amani Hooker filled that role.

Seven different players have logged more than 10 snaps in coverage out of the slot through the first seven games, per Pro Football Focus.

