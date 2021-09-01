Twelve Cut By Titans Signed to Practice Squad

Wide receivers Dez Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey among those who were brought back after they failed to make the 53-man roster.

The Tennessee Titans named 12 players to their practice squad Wednesday. All 12 participated in the team’s training camp.

The most notable name is wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, one of the Titans’ fourth-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fitzpatrick was cut from the team and cleared waivers, which cleared the way for his inclusion on the practice squad.

He’ll be joined by another wide receiver, Mason Kinsey, who led the Titans in preseason receptions. This is the second straight year Kinsey was cut at the start of the regular season. In 2020, he spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad in September and again from mid-October to mid-November.

Other players on the Titans’ practice squad: cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun, safety Jamal Carter, fullback Tory Carter, offensive linemen Christian DiLauro, Derwin Gray and Jordan Roos, tight end Miller Forristall, linebacker Jan Johnson, and defensive linemen Naquan Jones and Woodrow Hamilton.

Boddy-Calhoun, Jamal Carter, Gray, Roos and Hamilton all have some degree of NFL experience.

It was reported that former Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was released Tuesday by the San Francisco 49ers, had been added to the team’s practice squad as well. That hasn’t officially happened yet, but is still likely to occur, per source.

Another possibility is quarterback Matt Barkley, who was released Wednesday after a preseason battle with Logan Woodside to be Ryan Tannehill’s backup.

Until then, the Titans have four remaining openings on the practice squad. As was the case in 2020, teams can have as many as 16 players on the practice squad and eligibility rules have been expanded to allow a limited number of players with significant possibilities.