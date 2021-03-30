NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Veteran Safety's Signing Beefs Up Secondary, Special Teams

Matthias Farley is a five-year veteran who was a New York Jets captain in 2020.
The Tennessee Titans bolstered their special teams and depth in the secondary Tuesday with the addition of free agent Matthias Farley.

A veteran safety who has played five years in the NFL, Farley was a starter at strong safety for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 but has been primarily a reserve since. His deal with Tennessee is for one season.

He spent the last two years with the New York Jets and saw more action on special teams (532) than on defense (204). The 28-year-old was the Jets’ leader in special teams tackles in 2020 with eight and has made 28 special teams stops for his career.

The Jets named him a team captain last season.

“You have to make sure you're leading by example and doing the right things yourself on and off the field day in and day out and just being somebody who's consistent and a voice for the locker room, for anybody to come and talk to,” Farley told the Jets’ website last fall about being elected a captain. “It's definitely a huge highlight for me.”

Farley fits the role that Amani Hooker had played since the Titans drafted him in the fourth round in 2019. Hooker is now the presumed starter at strong safety after Kenny Vaccaro’s release but played more than 75 percent of the available special teams snaps during his first two years.

Farley broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame with Arizona but made his NFL debut that season with Indianapolis. He has played 66 games with 18 starts for the Colts (2016-18) and Jets (2019-20) and has notched three interceptions in addition to 158 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

New York Jets safety Matthias Farley (41) looks on during training camp at Atlantic Health Center.
