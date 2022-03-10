Long Snapper Extends His Stay

Morgan Cox stayed out of the headlines in his first season with the Tennessee Titans. That likely has a lot to do with why he will get a second.

The Titans announced Thursday that they re-signed the veteran long snapper to a one-year deal for 2022. The contract is for $1.2725 million (source: OverTheCap.com), which is an increase of $50,000 over the previous season.

The 35-year-old, four-time Pro Bowler handled all the snaps on placekicks and punts in 2021 and successfully delivered the ball to the holder or punter every time. His performance earned him four All-Pro votes at the end of the regular season and the faith of franchise officials who locked him up less than a week before he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

For most long snappers, the primary goal is to remain anonymous. Often, the only time they make news is when an errant delivery costs their team an opportunity to score points and/or creates a massive loss of yards.

Beau Brinkley, for example, did the job for Tennessee over 135 straight games from the start of 2012 through the first eight weeks of 2020. He was released after an errant snap on a punt and a PAT in consecutive contests.

Cox, a Collierville, Tenn. native, signed with the Titans last season after 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens. He was an All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his final year with the Ravens and made a smooth transition to Tennessee.