Another Defensive Back Added

Quenton Meeks has limited NFL experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers.



The Tennessee Titans apparently want to explore every possible avenue to revamp their secondary this offseason.

Tuesday, they signed defensive back Quinton Meeks, who was available because the Jacksonville Jaguars released him in March.

Meeks, 23, has appeared in 14 NFL games since he entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Stanford. He played eight contests for Jacksonville as a rookie and four more for that franchise late in 2020 after he had played two games for the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the season. He spent most of 2019 on the Chargers’ practice squad.

The overwhelming majority of his playing time has been on special teams.

He becomes the latest in a long line of defensive backs added to the roster this offseason. That group includes free-agent cornerbacks Janoris Jenkins and Kevin Johnson, free-agent safety Matthias Farley and cornerbacks Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden, both selected in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Meeks has been credited with eight tackles and two passes defensed in his career. He made three tackles and broke up two passes in the one start he has made, against Philadelphia in Week 8 of the 2018 season.

Meeks played three seasons at Stanford before he turned pro and intercepted at least two passes every year. For his college career, he made 121 tackles, broke up 25 passes and intercepted seven. He returned one interception for a touchdown each in 2015 and 2016 and averaged better than 20 yards per return overall.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Quenton Meeks (24) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at TIAA Bank Field.
