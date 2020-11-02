SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Second-Year Defensive Lineman Released

David Boclair

Isaiah Mack was one of the best stories of the Tennessee Titans’ 2019 preseason.

Of course, there was no 2020 preseason. And now Mack is out of a job.

The Titans waived the second-year defensive end Monday to make room for defensive back Desmond King, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mack, a 6-foot-1, 299-pound defensive tackle, has appeared in six of seven games this season. He was on the field for just nine snaps with the defense (tied for his season low) in Sunday’s 31-20 loss at Cincinnati. His most extensive playing time came in the Week 5 victory over Buffalo, when Jeffery Simmons was sidelined by the coronavirus.

He has been credited with two tackles and one quarterback sack.

His release leaves the Titans with five defensive linemen on the active roster, including fifth-round draft pick Larrell Murchison and Matt Dickerson, who has been inactive in three of the last four games.

Mack made the Titans’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga after he was credited with nine tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in the preseason.

He played in the first 13 games of the regular season and made four tackles – still his career-high – in his NFL debut, a Week 1 rout of Cleveland. He notched his first career sack in a Week 2 loss to Indianapolis and added a half a sack two weeks later at Atlanta.

He was inactive for the final three weeks of the regular season and all three playoff contests.

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brett Kern Injured, Could Miss Games

Coach Mike Vrabel says the Pro Bowl, All-Pro punter will be evaluated throughout the week.

David Boclair

Titans Add Defensive Back in Trade

Desmond King, an All-Pro in 2018, can play safety or cornerback and contribute as a return man.

David Boclair

A Former Titans Linebacker Goes From Worst to First

Avery Williamson is traded by the winless New York Jets to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

David Boclair

Pass Rush Fails to Exploit Makeshift Bengals Line

Cincinnati was without four of its five starters up front and then made a change early in the contest.

Mike Hogan

by

Titanfan

Quotes of Note: What Bengals Said About Beating Titans

Tennessee was favored by six and a half points but never led in a 31-20 defeat.

David Boclair

Bengals 31, Titans 23: What We Learned

Tennessee's second straight defeat revealed the fallibility of two offensive stars and just how bad things are for one part of the defense.

David Boclair

Humphries Sustains Head Injury in First Half at Cincinnati

Tennessee Titans wide receiver took a blow to the head in the final minute of the first half, taken to the locker room on a cart.

Mike Hogan

Titans at Bengals: Live Updates, Analysis

Tennessee's pass rush has a chance for a big day against Cincinnati's makeshift offensive line.

David Boclair

Bengals Coach Helped Tannehill Become the Player He Is Today

The Tennessee Titans quarterback learned from Taylor for four years at Texas A&M and four more with the Miami Dolphins.

Mike Hogan

Titans Make Roster Moves to Ready for Bengals

Kareem Orr added to the active roster to replace Kristian Fulton; two practice squad players named to gameday roster for first time.

David Boclair