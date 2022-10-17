Rookie DB Taken from Division Rival

NASHVILLE – It will be more than a month before the Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Already, though, franchise officials like what they have seen. Make that – in one case, at least – who they have seen.

The Titans signed rookie safety Josh Thompson to their active roster off the Jaguars’ practice squad Monday. Undrafted out of the University of Texas, the 6-foot, 191-pound safety made Jacksonville’s initial 53-man roster at the end of the preseason but was waived a day later when that team claimed a veteran off waivers.

NFL.com was first to report the move, which the Titans formally announced later in the day.

Thompson fills an opening created when outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi was placed on injured reserve. Adeniyi has missed the last three games with a neck injury, and the move to IR means he will miss at least four more. He has one tackle and two quarterback pressures on the season.

Thompson spent the first six weeks of the regular season on the practice squad and did not appear in any games. He appeared in Jacksonville’s first two preseason games and was credited with one sack and one pass defensed in addition to on tackle on special teams.

Thompson spent five years at Texas. A foot injury four games into 2019, his junior year, led to him being redshirted. He returned and was a starter in 2020 and 2021, but another injury ended his final season after nine games. He was a Senior Bowl participant prior to this year’s draft.