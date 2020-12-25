Raymond Removed From COVID List

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have tried a few combinations of returners this season.

Sunday, they finally will get a look at the one they have wanted to see most.

Punt returner Kalif Raymond was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, which means he will be available to do that job against the Green Bay Packers while rookie running back Darrynton Evans handles kickoff returns for the second consecutive contest.

“(Raymond) has done a real good job on punt returns for us, and when he’s back there our guys are excited because he’ll catch the ball and he’ll get upfield and he’s not afraid,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said Thursday. “And Darrynton, from the get-go, we’ve been wanting to have him be that kickoff return guy because of what he’s done in college. So, it’s good that he’s back there and hopefully we can settle with him.”

Raymond was the Titans’ punt returner for each of the first 13 games before the coronavirus sidelined him for last Sunday’s victory over Detroit. He has averaged 9.0 yards per return and is one of seven NFL players with at least 23 returns (he has just 10 fair catches).

Raymond also doubled as kickoff returner for the first half of the season. Cameron Batson took over that job for a month before Evans, the third-round draft pick out of Appalachian State, finally got his chance.

Evans averaged 22.5 yards on two returns against the Lions. Batson filled in for Raymond but called for a fair catch on his only opportunity for a punt return.

For the season, the Titans are tied for 15th in the NFL in punt returns and are 30th in kickoff returns.

“What we need to do better is block for the guys,” Aukerman said. “Get on our blocks. Do a really good job. And it doesn’t who’s back there as long as we block our guys and finish. That’s going to be the most important thing.”