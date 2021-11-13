Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Kristian Fulton, Julio Jones, Dane Cruikshank, Kyle Peko, Dylan Cole, Dez Fitzpatrick

    Fulton Removed From Injured Reserve

    A starting at cornerback in the first five games, the 2020 second-round pick out of LSU missed the last four with an injury.
    Author:

    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have their starting secondary intact Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints, a team that does not exactly have a first-rate passing attack.

    Cornerback Kristian Fulton was returned to the active roster having spent the past four games on injured reserve. The second-year player and first-year starter was designated for return to practice on Wednesday and showed enough to get back in action.

    Also Saturday, wide receiver Julio Jones was placed on injured reserve, and rookie Dez Fitzpatrick was signed off the practice squad to take his place. Additionally, Dane Cruikshank was placed on injured reserve, and linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Kyle Peko were designated as standard elevations from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game. Cole and Peko automatically will return to the practice squad Monday.

    “It has been good to see (Fulton) back,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “That was a player that had improved, that had gone in and gotten better each and every week and was really starting to play well and build confidence. Then suffered an injury, required a few weeks.”

    Read More

    Even with the time spent out of action, the 2020 second-round draft pick out of LSU is second on the team with six passes defensed and is one of five Tennessee players with an interception this season. Fulton had at least one pass defensed in all five games he played. He also made 16 tackles and registered one quarterback pressure.

    Three different players – Caleb Farley, Greg Mabin and Chris Jackson – started in place of Fulton in the last four weeks, and Tennessee’s pass defense fell from 21st in the NFL to 24th with an average of 265.8 passing yards allowed.

    New Orleans ranks 31st in passing offense with an average of 191.6 yards per game and is without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who is injured. Trevor Siemian, who spent the majority of last season on the Titans’ practice squad, will start in place of Winston for the second straight game.

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) reacts after a play against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Fulton Removed From Injured Reserve

    43 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair (9) throws prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Titans beat the Bengals 30-24.
    News

    Steve McNair to be Honored at Alma Mater

    7 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before facing the Rams at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
    News

    A.J. Brown Contemplated Suicide During 2020 Season

    18 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) before playing against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
    News

    Peterson Plans to Raise His Play By Going Low

    22 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) is helped off the field after being injured during the fourth quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: As Usual Not All ILBs Available

    Nov 12, 2021
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) runs after a reception during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Reynolds Expects Big Role with New Team

    Nov 12, 2021
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) takes questions from the media before practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    Center Stage+

    Mind Games: How Meditation Made Ryan Tannehill a Better Quarterback

    Nov 12, 2021
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrates his interception against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
    GM Report

    Cornerbacks Continue to Come, Go

    Nov 11, 2021