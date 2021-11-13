Fulton Removed From Injured Reserve

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have their starting secondary intact Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints, a team that does not exactly have a first-rate passing attack.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton was returned to the active roster having spent the past four games on injured reserve. The second-year player and first-year starter was designated for return to practice on Wednesday and showed enough to get back in action.

Also Saturday, wide receiver Julio Jones was placed on injured reserve, and rookie Dez Fitzpatrick was signed off the practice squad to take his place. Additionally, Dane Cruikshank was placed on injured reserve, and linebacker Dylan Cole and defensive lineman Kyle Peko were designated as standard elevations from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game. Cole and Peko automatically will return to the practice squad Monday.

“It has been good to see (Fulton) back,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “That was a player that had improved, that had gone in and gotten better each and every week and was really starting to play well and build confidence. Then suffered an injury, required a few weeks.”

Even with the time spent out of action, the 2020 second-round draft pick out of LSU is second on the team with six passes defensed and is one of five Tennessee players with an interception this season. Fulton had at least one pass defensed in all five games he played. He also made 16 tackles and registered one quarterback pressure.

Three different players – Caleb Farley, Greg Mabin and Chris Jackson – started in place of Fulton in the last four weeks, and Tennessee’s pass defense fell from 21st in the NFL to 24th with an average of 265.8 passing yards allowed.

New Orleans ranks 31st in passing offense with an average of 191.6 yards per game and is without starting quarterback Jameis Winston, who is injured. Trevor Siemian, who spent the majority of last season on the Titans’ practice squad, will start in place of Winston for the second straight game.