Veteran Wide Receiver Signed

Marcus Johnson spent the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, has 42 career receptions.
The Tennessee Titans came to terms with a wide receiver on Tuesday. But no, it wasn’t Corey Davis.

Tennessee signed Marcus Johnson, an athletic 6-foot-1 receiver with five years of NFL experience, who was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when they won Super Bowl LII.

The 26-year-old was a member of the Titans practice squad at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season. He was added to that unit days before the wild card playoff loss to Baltimore.

Before he joined the Titans, Johnson spent all or parts of the last three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2018-20) and did a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks (2018).

For his career, Johnson has 42 catches 679 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He has played in 34 NFL games and has started nine of them.

He broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia in 2016. Out of college, he

He waived/cut twice before landing a reserve/future contract with the Eagles in January of 2017.

Johnson impressed coaches enough during training camp to finally earn a spot on the 53-man roster in September of 2017. And in Week 5 of that season, he recorded his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals.

He played three seasons at the University of Texas under Mack Brown (2013-15). While there, he recorded 61 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns.

For Tennessee, it isn’t signing that will completely change the makeup of the team. But it does help address an area where there will be opportunity to make the roster and earn playing time in 2021.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marcus Johnson (83) makes a catch as Cleveland Browns free safety Andrew Sendejo (23) defends during the first quarter FirstEnergy Stadium.
