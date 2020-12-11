NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Practice Squad Tackle Promoted to Fill Wilson's Spot

Well-traveled veteran Marshall Newhouse has been with the Tennessee Titans for two weeks.
Life goes on in the NFL.

So it is that days after the Tennessee Titans placed first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson on the Reserve – Non-Football Illness list to deal with personal issues, they filled his spot on the roster.

Veteran offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse was signed to the active roster off the practice squad Friday.

Assuming the 32-year-old sees action between now and the end of the season, the Titans will become the eighth team for which he has played. Newhouse joined Tennessee’s practice squad on Nov. 27 and was a gameday addition the active roster for Sunday’s contest against Cleveland, which Wilson missed because he was suspended for a violation of team rules (Newhouse was in uniform but did not play in that game).

A fifth-round pick in 2010, Newhouse has started at least two games in every season of his NFL career. In all, he has been a starter 81 times for seven franchises. Buffalo is the only one for which he played (three games in 2018) that he did not make a start.

On the other hand, Wilson, the 29th overall pick in this year’s draft, barely has moved his career off the starting line. In addition to the developments of the last week or so, he has been on the COVID-19 list twice and has had a couple of off-the-field issues that involved the police, including a DUI charge and arrest.

The 21-year-old tackle has appeared in one game and played three snaps on offense as well as one on special teams.

While he is on the Reserve – Non-Football Illness list, the Titans will go forward without him.

“There's rules associated with each reserve list,” coach Mike Vrabel said this week. “This particular one requires that he be away from the building, except for work with player engagement, with [Director of Player Engagement] Chic (Ejiasi).

“All other activities will have to be taking place outside of the facility, but certainly we're on board with trying to help him.”

Tennessee Titans offensive line lineman Marshall Newhouse (78) takes the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
