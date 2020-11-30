Titans Settle on One Long Snapper

The Tennessee Titans have had plenty of players come and go thus far this season, and most have been used to some degree.

Matt Orzech is the exception.

The Titans waived the second-year long-snapper Monday, three and a half weeks after they signed him off the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Orzech was on the 53-man roster for three games but was inactivated for each of those contests.

Franchise officials signaled the move was likely Saturday when Matt Overton was signed to the active roster off the practice squad, among other roster moves in advance of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

Overton (pictured) has been Tennessee’s long snapper for each of the last four games following the release of Beau Brinkley. He was a gameday addition from the practice squad for each of the first three appearances before Sunday’s 45-26 victory over the Colts.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski has made six of seven field goal attempts since Overton has been the snapper.

Overton, 35, is in his eighth NFL season after having sat out all of 2019, except for a stint of several days with the Los Angeles Chargers during which he did not see action in a regular season contest. He previously snapped for Indianapolis (2012-16) and Jacksonville (2017-18) and was a Pro Bowler with the Colts in 2013.

The Titans added him to the practice squad on Oct. 12 and he played his first game for them nearly a month later, Nov. 8 against Chicago.

Orzech, 25, replaced him as Jacksonville’s long snapper in 2019. A year later, however, he could not unseat Overton and now he is looking for work.