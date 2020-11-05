SI.com
Titans Sign Long Snapper off Miami's Practice Squad

David Boclair

The Tennessee Titans needed a new long snapper, and it looked like they already had one on their practice squad.

Thursday, however, the Titans went to the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad and got one.

Tennessee signed Matt Orzech, a 25-year-old who played 16 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. The NFL granted the franchise a roster exemption for Orzech, who will be unable to complete COVID-19 testing before Monday.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

They are in need of a long snapper because they waived Beau Brinkley on Tuesday. Brinkley had played every game – 140 in all (135 in the regular season, five in the playoffs) – for Tennessee since the start of the 2012 season.

“I love Beau Brinkley,” general manager Jon Robinson said Wednesday. “He is a pro's pro. He's a hard worker. He's a great teammate. I've got nothing but the utmost respect for (Brinkley) and how he handles his craft, but it was something that he had gotten sideways on a little bit and we didn't see him fixing it, so felt like we needed to make a move there.”

Orzech (6-foot-3, 246 pounds), out of Azusa Pacific, broke into the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens. Jacksonville claimed him off waivers at the start of the regular season and he spent the entire regular season with that franchise.

The Jaguars cut him at the start of the current regular season, and the Dolphins signed him to their practice squad.

Tennessee added veteran long snapper Matt Overton to its practice squad in October. Overton has 100 games of NFL experience with Indianapolis (2012-16) and Jacksonville (2017-18) and was a Pro Bowler with the Colts in 2013.

Apparently, Overton will stay on the practice squad.

