Skip to main content
Special Teams Core Stays Largely Intact

Special Teams Core Stays Largely Intact

Ola Adeniyi is the latest contributor to the kicking and return games to agree to a contract for the 2022 NFL season.

Matt Pendleton/USA Today Sports

Ola Adeniyi is the latest contributor to the kicking and return games to agree to a contract for the 2022 NFL season.

There was a time when NFL teams set their rosters and then figured out who was available to play on special teams.

Not anymore. Not the Tennessee Titans, in particular.

Under general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans have invested annually in core special teams players. This year they are spending on proven commodities.

When the new NFL contract year commenced last week, seven who played exclusively or primarily on special teams last season were free agents. That group included their kicker, long snapper and their top four in special teams tackles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Four have now re-signed with Tennessee, the latest being outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, who agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday night. Those negotiations ended after the team announced a new deal with inside linebacker Dylan Cole earlier in the day.

Also returning on new deals are kicker Randy Bullock and long snapper Morgan Cox. Additionally, punter Brett Kern agreed to renegotiate his contract to ensure he would be back for a 14th season with the franchise.

Those whose status for 2022 remain undetermined are safety Matthias Farley and inside linebacker Nick Dzubnar.

Adeniyi tied for third with 10 special teams tackles but also contributed on defense, particularly early in the schedule when injuries tested the Titans’ depth at outside linebacker. He finished fourth on the defense with 20 quarterback pressures and registered the first two and a half sacks of his four-year career. He also was credited with 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed.

He led the AFC in Pro Bowl fan voting among special teamers. 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) on a second quarter pass play at SoFi Stadium.
Center Stage+

What Woods Means to Other Big Names on Offense

By John Glennon13 hours ago
Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) looks on before a AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium.
News

Malcolm Butler Returns to the NFL

By David Boclair15 hours ago
Houston Texans running back David Johnson (31) runs the ball under pressure from Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole (53) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Special Teamer Returns on One-Year Deal

By David Boclair18 hours ago
Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Byard Agrees to Restructure Contract

By John Glennon23 hours ago
A Tennessee Titans helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Free Agent D-Lineman Signs with Raiders

By David BoclairMar 22, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) on the sideline during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Julio Jones Draws Plenty of Interest -- From Other Players

By David BoclairMar 22, 2022
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

The Latest on the Salary Cap Situation

By John GlennonMar 22, 2022
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) misses a catch during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

Quarterback Connection Helped Titans Land Hooper

By David BoclairMar 21, 2022