    January 1, 2022
    COVID Update: Three Activated, Three Unavailable for Sunday
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Buster Skrine, Denico Autry, Bud Dupree, Julio Jones, Kendall Lamm, Jayon Brown, Cody Hollister

    Defensive lineman Denico Autry, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Buster Skrine are returned the active roster; Julio Jones among those still quarantined.
    Author:

    Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

    NASHVILLE – Not everyone on the Tennessee Titans’ Reserve—COVID-19 list in recent days was removed Saturday. But most were.

    The Titans returned defensive lineman Denico Autry, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Buster Skrine to the active roster. Additionally, wide receiver Cody Hollister was returned to the practice squad (Caleb Scott was released from the active roster to make room).

    All four had gone on the COVID list this week.

    Wide receiver Julio Jones, inside linebacker Jayon Brown and reserve tackle Kendall Lamm are the only ones still on that list. As such, they will be unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.

    Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that coaches had to be “ready for a lot of different scenarios” related to COVID and players’ availability.

    The return of Autry, Dupree and Skrine help stabilize a defense that has become one of the NFL’s best against the run and has limited each of its last three opponents to fewer than 20 points. Autry is second on the team with eight sacks, and Dupree is fourth with three, including one in each of the last two contests. Skrine has started the last three games and has played multiple positions in the secondary.

    Without Jones, who has missed six games this season because of injury, the offense still has its top three wide receivers in terms of receptions, A.J. Brown (57 receptions), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (34 receptions) and Chester Rogers (26 receptions). Westbrook-Ikhine also spent time on the COVID list this week but was returned to the active roster on Friday.

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs the ball while Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) and defensive end Denico Autry (96) defend in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
