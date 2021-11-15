Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Bobby Hart, Amani Bledsoe

    Two Linemen -- One on Each Side -- Released

    The moves mean there are three openings on the active roster as the franchise looks ahead to a matchup with the Houston Texans.
    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans waived one player each from the offensive and defensive lines Monday.

    Tackle Bobby Hart and defensive end Amani Bledsoe were released after brief stays. Both were called on to start at some point.

    No corresponding additions were immediately announced. The Titans (8-2) now have 50 players on the active roster, which means there are three spots available for players to be signed, returned from injured reserve or added from the practice squad.

    Hart, 27, was a free agent when the Titans signed him on Oct. 20. Four days later, he was pressed into service when Kendall Lamm – starting in place of Taylor Lewan – was injured. Hart played more than half of the offensive snaps in that contest, a victory over Kansas City, and started two weeks later when Lewan was unavailable to play against the Los Angeles Rams, another Tennessee victory.

    He was a healthy scratch Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

    A seven-year veteran, he has started at least one game in every season.

    Bledsoe, 23, spent the first four weeks of the season on the practice squad before he was signed to the active roster on Oct. 8. He started two games, once as a standard elevation from the practice squad (Week 4 at the New York Jets) and once after he was signed to the active roster (Week 5 at Jacksonville) while 2020 draft pick Larrell Murchison was on injured reserve.

    Bledsoe played fewer than 10 snaps in each of his last two appearances (Week 8 at Indianapolis and Sunday against New Orleans). In five appearances this season he was credited with one tackle and one pass defensed.

