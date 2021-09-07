Titans Stick With Original Group of Safeties

September 7, 2021
Bradley McDougald's release, and move to the practice squad, leaves four on the 53-man roster. All four were in place prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bradley McDougald's release, and move to the practice squad, leaves four on the 53-man roster. All four were in place prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee Titans took a look at a lot of safeties throughout training camp and the preseason.

Ultimately, they elected to start the regular season with the same ones they had prior the draft.

The Titans released Bradley McDougald on Tuesday, a day before preparation begins in earnest for Sunday’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals. McDougald was one of three veteran safeties signed late in the preseason and he stuck around longer than the other two, Clayton Geathers and Jamal Carter.

McDougald, a ninth-year veteran who has been a starter for two other teams (Tampa Bay, Seattle) was added to the practice squad along with offensive lineman Corey Levin and defensive backs Chris Jones, who were cut a day earlier. Offensive lineman Derwin Gray was released from the practice squad.

Additionally, sixth-round draft pick Brady Breeze was placed on the Reserve-COVID 19 list Tuesday. Breeze, a safety, was on injured reserve, which means he already was slated to miss at least the first three weeks of the regular seasons.

The net result is that starters Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker along with backups Dane Cruikshank and Matthias Farley will comprise Tennessee’s safety contingent for the game with the Cardinals.

The moves mean there are 51 players on the active roster, two short of the limit. Two starters on the offensive line, center Ben Jones and right guard Nate Davis, are expected to come off the COVID list in the next day or two. As of now, no corresponding roster moves will be necessary when that happens.

