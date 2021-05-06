Three Veterans Signed, One Released

One cornerback, Greg Mabin, returns to the Titans while another, Kareem Orr, is cut.

Maybe the third time will be a charm for Greg Mabin.

The 26-year-old cornerback spent two stints on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad last season, and now he is back.

Mabin (pictured) is one of three additions the Titans announced Thursday. The others are linebacker Justin March and running back Brian Hill. All three are experienced NFL players.

Additionally, cornerback Kareem Orr was waived. Orr joined Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2019 and appeared in seven games over the past two seasons. He also spent significant time on the practice squad and spent three weeks in 2020 on injured reserve due to a groin issue.

Mabin has 34 games of NFL experience, including five with Jacksonville last season. The Jaguars acquired him in late November after the Titans waived him for a second time. He originally was signed to the practice squad in late September, was released a month later and brought back to the practice squad in early November.

Undrafted out of Iowa, he also has played for San Francisco (19 games), Cincinnati (five games) and Buffalo (one game). For his career, he has been credited with 41 tackles, six passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

March, undrafted out of Akron in 2016, was a regular contributor on special teams for the Dallas Cowboys over the past three years. For his career, which also includes time with Seattle and consists of 59 games played, Miami and Kansas City, he has been credited with 45 tackles on defense and 25 on special teams. Hill’s agency announced his deal Wednesday.

Hill was a record-setting running back at Wyoming who the Atlanta Falcons drafted in the fifth round in 2017. He has spent most of the past four seasons with the Falcons and in 45 games (39 for Atlanta, six for Cincinnati), he has 982 yards and three touchdowns and 38 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown.