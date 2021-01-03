NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Defensive Lineman Placed on COVID-19 List

Teair Tart, an undrafted rookie who has appeared in seven games this season, will miss the 2020 finale against the Houston Texans.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Tennessee Titans suffered a loss hours before kickoff Sunday.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, which means he will not play in the regular-season finale against Houston.

The undrafted rookie out of Florida International had appeared in seven of the previous eight contests. His missed the Dec. 13 contest at Jacksonville because he served a one-game NFL suspension for an on-field incident the previous week against Cleveland.

Tart, who is 6-foot-2, 304 pounds, has been credited with seven tackles, two quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss and one pass defensed. He has yet to record a quarterback sack.

He spent the entire offseason with the Titans and was on the practice squad for the first seven games. He made his NFL debut Nov. 8 against Chicago, a day after he was signed to the active roster and has been a part of the defensive line rotation ever since.

“I think Tart continues to improve,” coach Mike Vrabel said recently. “… He’s a young player, played a few games. He's done some good things and I know that Teair will continue to improve.”

NFL rules established for this season prohibit teams from saying whether a player tested positive for COVID-19 or merely experienced a high-risk exposure. If it is the latter, Tart will miss the Titans’ first playoff game as well, provided there is one, of course.

Tennessee (10-5) needs to win Sunday at Houston or to get specific results in other games in order to earn its third postseason appearance in four years. The contest with the Texans (4-11) kicks off at 3:25 p.m. (CST).

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) walks to the field before the game before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Defensive Lineman Placed on COVID-19 List

Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium.
News

Quotes of Note: Texans on Facing Titans Again

Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
GM Report

One Specialist Clears COVID Protocols, Will Play at Houston

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed answers questions at a press conference for Super Bowl LI at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel.
GM Report

Brooks Reed to Add Veteran Presence to Defense Again

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) fights off a tackle attempt from Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson (32) in overtime at Nissan Stadium.
News

Texans Focused on Foiling Henry's Bid for 2,000 Yards

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) attempts a pass against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
News

Inside the AFC South: End Game

Tennessee Titans fullback Khari Blasingame (41) is defended by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) and linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Blasingame Ready for College Reunion with Texans' Cunningham

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derick Roberson (50) dances to the music as he stretches during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Friday Injury Report: Roberson Ruled Out Again

Titans defensive coordinator Chuck Cecil talks with cornerback Jason McCourty (30) on the sideline during their game against the Jaguars at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium October 4, 2009.
News

Former Titans Coordinator Survives College Coaching Change