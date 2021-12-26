Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    A Third O-Line Starter On COVID List
    Nate Davis, Taylor Lewan, Kendall Lamm, Rodger Saffold

    Nate Davis is sidelined by the NFL's coronavirus protocols for the second time in a matter of months.
    NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans offensive lineman gave each other the coronavirus for Christmas.

    Saturday, the franchise placed right guard Nate Davis on the Reserve-COVID 19 list. That made him the fourth offensive lineman – the third starter – removed from the active roster in recent days because of the league’s health and safety protocols. The move means the third-year player could be unavailable for team meetings and games for as many as the next 10 days.

    Left tackle Taylor Lewan went on the COVID list Friday, a day after backup tackle Kendall Lamm and two days after left guard Rodger Saffold did the same. Rookie cornerback Elijah Molden is also on that list.

    This is Davis’ second time on the COVID list this year. He was one of several offensive lineman who spent time there as the start of the regular season approached.

    Tennessee’s next game is scheduled for Jan. 2 against Miami. Following Thursday’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers, players have the weekend off to celebrate the holiday and to rest.

    “I want these guys to spend as much time as they possibly can with their families,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “I think that is important. They put a lot into this and have had some long nights the last few days. I think it is important that they get away and try to spend some time with their families.”

    A third-round pick out of Charlotte in 2019, Davis has started 40 of the 41 games he has played in the NFL. He started 36 straight – and played every offensive snap in 2020 – before a concussion sidelined him for two contests last month.

    Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nate Davis (64) walk the sideline during an NFL preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
